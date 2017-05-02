The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, May 2017: FANS, Bonnie Brae restarts...

In each edition, The Profile dedicates editorial space to area Registered Neighborhood Organizations with timely news to share. The Profile believes in community and community building and hopes readers find this information relevant and important. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@washparkprofile.com.

Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park annual photo contest

Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park (FANS) is holding its fifth annual Washington Park Photo Contest and fundraiser. The contest is open to all levels of photographers. Judging is for nature, people/pets and places.

Entries will be accepted May 1-June 10. This is a great opportunity to showcase your talents in finding unique views of the park. Each image submitted costs only $5, and all proceeds go back to FANS park projects. For more contest details, visit fansphotocontest.com.

Winners will receive a copy of their image ready for hanging at the FANS reception in July, and it will be exhibited at the Washington Park Boathouse July Fourth Celebration and on the FANS photo contest website. The winning photographs will also be featured in the FANS 2018 calendar, on sale this fall.

Bonnie Brae Neighborhood Association reboots

The Bonnie Brae Neighborhood Association (BBNA) is reestablishing its visibility and launching new initiatives for 2017 and beyond. All officers are new this year and three new Board members have been added. The BBNA has also just become a member of Denver INC (Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation), which is the collective voice of some 80 Denver neighborhood organizations for matters ranging from transportation and public safety to growth.

BBNA Mission

The mission of the BBNA is to be a central informational resource, a voice for Bonnie Brae residents to promote a greater sense of community and a vehicle to address existing and future challenges to the integrity of the neighborhood.

BBNA Initiatives

There are five central initiatives set for 2017:

Traffic - This is consistently topic of concern: speeding, traffic lights/signs, lighting, parking, pedestrian safety and sidewalks. BBNA has named a Board member liaison with the City of Denver to air and address the traffic challenges unique to Bonnie Brae.

Resident Safety/Crime - BBNA has named a Board member to investigate and initiate a Neighborhood Watch program. This involves our local police Substation 3 at University and I-25, which is providing ideas and guidance.

Denver’s Development - For better or worse, Denver is a rapidly growing city. However, along with growth comes congestion and changing neighborhood landscapes. We are in communication with District 6 City Councilman Paul Kashmann to voice our concerns about the effects of growth and our quality of life.

Communications - BBNA has a mailing program update all neighbors on initiative progress and Bonnie Brae events. We also maintain a website (bonniebrae.org) for access to more details and features, such as neighborhood history and links to local informational resources.

Resident Membership - All BBNA efforts work only when we have neighborhood involvement from our resident members. Annual dues are just $20. These funds are used to produce and deliver our informational mailings, maintain and expand the value of the BBNA web site and pay for our annual picnic in September. Dues may be paid by check and mailed to BBNA, P.O. Box 102001, Denver CO 80250.

BBNA exists solely for the benefit of its residents. Please join us and provide feedback about our unique neighborhood.

Bob Inman, BBNA President