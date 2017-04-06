Profile Neighborhood Notes, April 2017: University Park, Doors Open Denver, Audubon

From this edition forward we will give editorial space to area Registered Neighborhood Organizations with timely news to share. The Profile believes in community and community building and hope readers find this information relevant and important. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@washparkprofile.com.

University Park Community Council

Annual Spring Meeting: May 3

On Wednesday, May 3, UP residents will gather at UP School to chat and enjoy refreshments provided by the Zen Center from 6:30-7:00 p.m. Then, University Park Community Council’s (UPCC) Annual Meeting begins in the auditorium, with UPCC President Debbie Harrington, and news from Councilman Paul Kashmann. Bring your Q’s for his A’s!

Also, we’ll hear from representatives of the Zen Buddhist Center soon to be built in the 1800 block of South Columbine Street, north of Prairie Park. This Center was a good neighbor when located in a home, one block south. Come hear about its new plans.

Vision Zero (fewer traffic deaths) will be discussed, and a report from UP’s Mobility Committee, which developed a very useful mobility questionnaire. UP has many sidewalk-less blocks, and was the original developer of the Sidewalk Statement, now familiar to all organizations promoting walking.

May is UPCC’s election time. All UPCC residents and business owners are automatically members and may vote. UPCC dues are optional, but welcome, funding neighborhood events, newsletters, causes and improvements. Contribute any time, including at this meeting. There will also be a sign-up for volunteers to help with our Prairie Garden and food bank Veggie Garden. UPCC has three meetings a year: May, October and February. Visit our website upcc.us, and read The Profile’s regular UP News/Views (Page 26).

McWilliams Park's 50th Birthday: May 6

The Saturday after UP’s May Meeting, at 4:00p.m. near the playground at McWilliams Park, we will honor this fine park on the north side of East Yale Ave., and its founders, with a festive gathering, memories and a piece of cake! All are welcome!

Inspiration for this park came from UP’s Robert H. McWilliams in the 1940s. He was a City Councilman and retired DU sociology professor who believed this swampy, flood-prone site could be a much-needed park. His family embraced this cause and engaged the UP neighborhood in making it a reality. Working with the city, this great transformation was dedicated on Arbor Day in 1967 with Gov. Love, Mayor Carrigan, Councilman Hentzell, Parks Manager Ciancio, UP leaders and children and “everyone” present. Trees were planted and all marveled at the Dragon, delightfully designed by John Sutton of the Parks Department, on the playground. 50 years later, it’s a wonderful time to honor the park, its creation and the McWilliams family.

That evening, celebrate the stars over at historic Chamberlin Observatory’s Open House Star Night at 8:30p.m. How stellar to have a fine observatory in the midst of our neighborhood, with DU and the Denver Astronomic Society to provide our use and guide our viewing! (FYI: “Observatory Park” is not a neighborhood).

Doors Open Denver

The 13th annual Doors Open Denver, the premier event showcasing the richness and history of Denver’s built environment and promoting quality design, will take place on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Presented by the Denver Architectural Foundation, the event highlights nearly 70 of Denver’s unique spaces and offers more than 50 unique Insider Tours.

The complete list of sites and Insider Tours is now available on the Doors Open Denver website at doorsopendenver.com. Information on arts and culture activities will be added soon, and the website will be updated continuously through event weekend.

Insider Tour tickets may be purchased for $10 online starting April 3 for Denver Architectural Foundation members and April 17 for the public. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Denver Architectural Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Profile-area highlights:

Ross Broadway Branch Library

Location Number: 51 | Address: 33 E. Bayaud Ave. | Hours: Saturday, 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m., Sunday, Closed | Architect: Victor Hornbein; Gifford, Spurck & Reisbeck Architects | Year Built: 1951; 1993 Modified | Photo Restrictions: None.

Neighborhood: Ross-Broadway is nestled in the Baker Historic Neighborhood, which was originally the 160-acre homestead of William and Elizabeth Byers. Broadway, which functions as Baker’s main thoroughfare, was created by Thomas Skerritt, who according to legend, dragged a log behind him, following the 1864 flood of Cherry Creek, to create a “broad way” to Denver. The area as we know it today was first developed in the 1870s, and it now boasts the largest number of Queen Anne homes in Denver, as well as the Mayan Theater. In 1985, the neighborhood was designated a historic district by the National Register of Historic Places. Courtesy of the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association.

Grant Avenue Church

Location Number: 32 | Address: 216 S. Grant St. | Hours: Saturday 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m., Sunday 12:00-4:00p.m. | Original Building: Grant Avenue Methodist Church | Architect: Harry J. Manning | Architectural Style: Gothic Revival | Year Built: 1908 and 1920 | Designation: Colorado Historic Landmark

Significance: The Historic Grant Avenue Building is iconic for a variety of reasons: its architectural design style is clearly definable and representative of the era during which it was built, the church played an important role in the development of the neighborhood, an ecumenical contribution was made to the community, good works were provided to the citizens of Denver, and while it is no longer a part of its original order, it has become the home to several different local, nonprofit organizations.

Architect: Harry J. Manning, born in Peoria, Illinois in 1877, attended school in Illinois. He came to Denver in 1904 and formed a partnership with F. C. Wagner. Their firm quickly received many prominent commissions, with their initial projects focusing on sanitarium buildings.

Manning’s Denver portfolio includes: the Capitol Life Insurance Building, Cathedral School, Mary Reed Library (Denver University), Fairmont Elementary School, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and mansions for Charles Boettcher, Oscar Malo and Mrs. Vernar Reed.

Building Characteristics: The building is peculiarly situated because it sits on what appears to be the middle of Grant Street and just south of Cedar Street crossing because the “Gallup Subdivision,” just north of Cedar Street, didn’t have alleyways behind building lots. The blocks were shorter than those to the south of Cedar, which were platted by the City and required alleys. The alleyways offset the north to south streets at this juncture. The sanctuary entrance is on the southeast corner of Grant and Cedar Streets, facing Grant Street.

Gothic Revival was a popular design style for churches between the 1880s and 1930s. The Grant Avenue Historic Building has prominent Gothic Revival features. The northwest corner has a bell tower entrance with a steeply pitched pyramidal roof and patterned brickwork walls. The tower also features a row of corbelling in a Romanesque arch pattern.

Building History: As Denver’s population grew, the Methodist Conference recognized a need for churches to be constructed outside the city limits. Beginning in 1892, services were held in a temporary shelter until the permanent church was built on the site in 1908. The Community Center was added in 1920. Throughout history, the church was a focal point for community activities and service to the City of Denver. By 2008, the church was sold and became available to multiple nonprofit organizations.

Native Landscaping and Audubon Home Tours

Spring has us all itching to get out in the yard and make some improvements and changes. This season consider adding some features that will encourage birds, butterflies and bees to stop in for a visit.

× Expand Audubon home tour image The Lorraine and John Aslakson Garden in 2015. Photo courtesy Audubon Society of Greater Denver.

The key to getting a variety of birds to stop in is to provide a sanctuary for them. Native plants are like a big welcome sign that invites birds to stop by for a visit. These plants tell birds there is food, shelter and cover for them. Birds know which plants attract which insects or produce which seeds or fruit that they like. Insects are essential to North American birds’ survival: 96 percent of these birds feed their young insects because they are easy-to-carry protein packets.

Audubon of the Rockies’ website makes it easy by providing resources on native plants, local nurseries that carry them, step by step guides and answers to frequently asked questions. Visit rockies.audubon.org/get-involved/resources.

Native landscaping reduces emissions that cause climate change. A gasoline-powered lawn mower run for an hour puts out about the same amount of smog-forming emissions as 40 new automobiles run for an hour. Because more than half of North American bird species are threatened by climate change, any way that we can reduce our carbon footprint results in helping out birds.

Audubon Society of Greater Denver will be hosting the 3rd Annual Bird Habitat Garden Tour on a Saturday in late July. This is a great way to see how to convert your yard into a bird friendly habitat. The tour will be in the Washington Park area this year, so they are searching for some additional homes to feature on the tour. If you’d like your yard to be considered please contact ASGD at: 303 973-9530 or email Karl Brummert, the Executive Director, at KBrummert@denveraudubon.org.