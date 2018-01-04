Profile Neighborhood Notes, January 2018: Goodwill seeks mentors for South High youths, Greenway Foundation announces Clean River Design Challenge winners

In each edition, The Profile dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Goodwill seeks mentors for South High youth

Like working with youth? Want to impart some of your career wisdom? Goodwill Industries of Denver is seeking volunteer mentors to work at South High School. Goodwill’s Group Mentoring Program is designed to increase youth’s self-awareness, job readiness and post-secondary preparation through group formatted mentoring. Mentors meet with a group of four to five high school-aged youth on a weekly basis in a classroom setting. This program offers mentors and mentees an opportunity to connect on a personal level while sharing career related experiences and guidance.

What will be covered during the mentoring class:

Mentors and students will participate in a facilitated lesson with a variety of topics based on the needs of the students, but may include interviewing and networking skills, career exploration, goal setting, time management, self-awareness, self-advocacy, communication skills, etc.

Requirements for mentors:

Complete an application, interview and background screening.

Attend a training/orientation prior to mentoring.

Commit to attending weekly, hour long classroom mentoring on a very regular basis.

Commit to mentoring for at least one semester.

Comfortable facilitating group discussions in a classroom environment with youth from diverse backgrounds.

Be respectful of mentees’ perspectives.

When is training?

Training will occur in early January 2018. The date is still being finalized.

The classes seeking mentors:

AVID/College Prep (Achievement via Individual Determination). The class is comprised of 20-25 seniors and meets Tuesdays, 9:40a.m.-10:30a.m. The first class with students will be Tuesday, Jan. 30

ELA (English Language Acquisition) English 2. The class is comprised of 30-35 students of mixed grade levels with diverse backgrounds. Most students have lived in the United States between 1-3 years. The class meets Wednesdays, 11:50a.m.-12:50p.m.

First class with students on Wednesday, Jan. 31

Interested? Contact Ruthann Kallenberg, Refugee Support Specialist at South High School: rkallenberg@goodwilldenver.org or 303-901-3294

The Greenway Foundation announces Clean River Design Challenge winners

The Water Connection, the water resources arm of The Greenway Foundation, was thrilled to have eight teams from three different institutions participate in round one of the Clean River Design Challenge (CRDC). All student teams presented their designs for in-stream trash removal devices to a panel of judges and three winners were selected. The results are as follows:

First Place: Team Dream Stream from Colorado School of Mines.

Second Place: MSU Trash Getters from Metro State University.

Third Place: Go with the Float from Colorado from School of Mines.

All eight teams are invited to participate in the next ph

ase of the competition: building a scaled model of their designs!

The Greenway Foundation wishes to thank the following sponsors: Denver Water, Denver Department Environmental Health, ECI Construction, DHM Design and Wright Water Engineers!

Also, they wish to offer a big thank you to STEAM on the Platte for donating their space for the competition.

Photos from the competition are live at The Greenway Foundations’ Facebook page.

If you’re looking to get involved in the CRDC, contact Devon Buckels at devon@thewaterconnection.org.