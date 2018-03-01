The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, March 2018: Rainbow crosswalks, UPCC needs volunteers...

Buffalo Exchange, Broadway Merchant Association, Councilman Clark raising funds for rainbow crosswalk

Buffalo Exchange Colorado, the Baker Broadway Merchant Association and the Office of Councilman Jolon Clark are working together to have rainbow crosswalks installed at Broadway and West Irvington Place. This project is a visual demonstration of the local community's spirit of inclusiveness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Those involved are seeking to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of purchasing and installing permanent thermoplastic pavement markers in a rainbow of colors on two crosswalks. Donations large and small are appreciate; any amount will help them reach their goal.

Location and Materials

The Broadway Rainbow Crosswalk will be located in the high-traffic area marked by the intersection of Broadway and West Irvington Place just outside of the Buffalo Exchange. The rainbow crosswalk will span Broadway north and south of West Irvington Place.

The crosswalk will be installed using thermoplastic materials to create a permanent installation. Thermoplastic is a pavement marking material that is a 100 percent solid, environmentally and user-safe compound. The plastic is a mixture of glass beads, pigments, binder, and filler materials. Thermoplastic, as its name suggests, becomes liquid when heat is applied. As opposed to paint, thermoplastic will be able to withstand the daily wear and tear of Broadway traffic.

How much has been raised

It is hoped fundraising efforts will be complete by May 2018 so that the crosswalk will be ready for Denver PrideFest in June. So far $8,180 has been raised.

Learn more at broadway rainbowcrosswalk.weebly.com.

University Park Community Council seeking volunteers for INC, UPWords and other committees

University Park Community Council (UPCC) is always looking for interested, energetic volunteers to serve on the Board and Committees. They presently have the following openings:

Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation delegates

Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation (INC) meets monthly on Saturday mornings at various sites around Denver. This organization functions as a collaborative and collegial body representing all Registered Neighborhood Organizations (RNOs) in Denver. INC is very active in responding to local neighborhood and city issues. Delegates will represent University Park when studying issues and in all votes. UPCC is a member of INC, so what INC stands for becomes what UPCC stands for, and therefore representation is critical. The workload can be shared by more than one delegate.

Qualifications: available to attend monthly meeting held generally on the second Saturday, interested in city governance, Denver City Council, neighborhood and city-wide issues.

UPWords Distribution Leaders (ideally two people working closely together)

Person A: Recruit and train new block captains and area coordinators, write thank you notes to retiring block captains, coordinate corrections with database manager, serve as contact for block captains for more newsletters, travel, etc., write short UPWords article to thank retiring and welcome new block captains (each issue, as needed) with an appeal for volunteers for specific blocks, write similar blurb for monthly email blast (each month, as needed).

Person B: Coordinate with UPWords editor and printer to receive the newsletter, recruit volunteers for the “counting party,” oversee the labeling and counting of newsletters for each block captain, deliver newsletters to area coordinators.

Sustainability Initiative representatives

This is a new initiative. UPCC is hoping to populate it with individuals who have a passion for ecological sustainability.

Qualifications: a passion for ecology, conscientious use of resources and maintaining and improving the carbon footprint of our neighborhood. Meetings have not yet begun; UPCC is seeking individuals to work with the city and others to bring greater awareness and action for sustainability to our neighbors.

Historic Legacy Committee representatives

Join others on the new UPCC University Park Historic Legacy Committee which has the goal of recognizing and promoting our historic heritage and protecting our historic character. University Park is one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods with roots going back to the mid-1880s. The architecture which contributes to the neighborhood character represents eras dating from those early days to the present. This committee will work on ways to recognize and protect this history.

Upcoming event, Monday, March 19, 5:30p.m.

Public hearing at City Council for final approval of Denver Historic Landmark designation for 2145 S. Adams St. City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Room 451. Contact Rosemary Stoffel (rosemary.stoffel@gmail.com) if you would like to attend and/or speak, and carpool.

If you would like to get involved, please email UPCC President Debbie Harrington at president@upcc.us with your name and contact info, and how you wish to serve your community!