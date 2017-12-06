The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, December 2017: FANS Annual Photo Contest, free Denver Philharmonic tickets, free Heart Association trainings

In each edition, The Profile dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park (FANS) Annual Photo Contest calendar now on sale

Back by popular demand, FANS annual Washington Park Photo Contest calendar is now on sale. Calendars showcase the winners of FANS 2017 Washington Park Photo Contest, and they make perfect holiday gifts for family and friends who are fans of the park.

Order your 2018 calendar(s) by contacting Karen Larson at klarson229@aol.com. Calendars are $12 each. Proceeds support FANS projects within the Park.

Recent and ongoing projects include:

- The newly installed bicycle repair and tire inflation stand.

- The recent garden kiosk replacement.

- New privet hedges for the Mt. Vernon Garden.

- The Adopt-a-Tree program.

The Friends and Neighbors (FANS) of Washington Park Inc. is a grassroots effort to help support and preserve Washington Park, a vital resource to the community and the city. The group convened in 2006 to give a public voice to Washington Park in the care, use and maintenance of the park space.

Want to learn more about FANS? Visit fanswashingtonpark.org.

Denver Philharmonic offering free youth tickets for upcoming performances

The holidays are officially here and in just a few short weeks, voices will soar from two choruses, Colorado Repertory Singers and Young Voices of Colorado, as they join our orchestra at Holiday Cheer! to celebrate the season.

Join them for an evening performance Friday, Dec. 15. The matinée on Saturday, Dec. 16 is perfect for little ones.

Don’t miss out on this charming holiday tradition.

Visit denverphilharmonic.org to learn more.

American Heart Association offers free trainings

The American Heart Association will offer a free infant CPR and choking relief training session at 8:00a.m. and free adult hands-only CPR training sessions at 9:00a.m., 10:00a.m., 11:00a.m. and 12:00p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at North High School (2960 N. Speer Blvd.). Each session will take approximately 30 minutes.

All event participants will receive an American Heart Association CPR Anytime Kit that contains a manikin and instructional DVD, which can be used to train other individuals. Attendees are welcome to participate in both the infant and adult training sessions.

The training sessions are free and walk-ins are welcome, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at heart.org/savealifeco.

Nearly 360,000 Americans suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year and 90 percent die because they do not receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. Approximately 70 percent of Americans feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency because they do not know how to administer CPR or they are afraid of hurting the victim. If started immediately, hands-only CPR can double or triple a person’s chances of survival.

80 percent of sudden cardiac arrests happen in private or residential settings. Statistically speaking, if called on to give CPR in an emergency, individuals will most likely try to save the life of someone they love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend.