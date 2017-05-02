University Park News and Views, May 2017: hooray for May!

‘Tis the month of Maying, playing, haying, holidaying, hip-hooraying, straying, rondelaying, soireeing, and—paying attention to what we’re saying, for there is much to be said for May!

Get thee to the UPCC Annual meeting on Wednesday, May 3 at UP School, E. Iliff/S. St. Paul, refreshments by Zen Center at 6:30p.m. and meeting at 7:00-8:15p.m. with Councilman Kashmann, info on construction and transportation, plus your Qs and expert As. Be there.

Come on Saturday, May 6 at 4:00p.m. to McWilliams (Dinosaur/Dragon) Park, north side of East Yale Avenue to celebrate the park’s 50 great years, meet the McWilliams, hear some stories, have some cake. A great McW Park Poster, by artist Betsy Welty, is available. That evening at 8:30p.m., enjoy starry sights through many telescopes at Observatory Park!

Observatory Park Veggie Planting is Thursday, May 18, 5:00-7:00p.m. Come help Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, meet Grow Local’s Barbara Masoner, pick up seeds, sign on with Jennifer for summer. Details: jbroderickengleby@gmail.com, 303-550-3907. Prairie Garden news soon.

Wednesday, May 24 is DU’s quarterly meeting—what’s going on that affects us? DU wants to “blend its borders seamlessly” with UP—how? 6:00-8:00p.m. at Chambers Bldg., NE corner Asbury/High Street. Park free in the big lot across Asbury, using code 14651. Details: du.edu/communityvisitors or 303-871-4778.

Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, UP Annual Yard Sale! Many UP yards offer wondrous items at bargain prices. Signs, maps will guide you. Visit universityparkyardsale.com.

Three of the priorities of UP are Historic Preservation, Environment and Representation at Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation. If you can help with these, or other interests, please contact Debbie Harrington, president@upcc.us or 720-252-3500. There’s much to do. Help support UP’s goal, voted in 2000, “To perpetuate the integrity of the UP Neighborhood,” both in work ethic and wise integration of the new and old—a challenge, as UP construction is so immense, including planned development of 2266 South Columbine St., where a potentially historic home was demo’d.

Our column may morph soon…hang in there. If you have news or views of UP, or questions, please contact Diana Helper, chapinhelper@gmail.com or 303-733-4902.

Diana Helper is a writer, rhymer, editor, singer. former Miss Squeezebox, Miss INC-link, student of civic swivets, purveyor of parks, Prairie Queen, Oberlin alumna cum loud. She and John and their couch Bullwinkle are longtime UP residents.