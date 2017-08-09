Web Only: Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Names First Executive Director

Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe (ADSF), a non-profit membership organization and one of the first Certified Creative Districts in the state, is proud to announce that veteran arts leader David Carroll has been named the organization’s first Executive Director.

A Colorado native, Carroll has an extensive background in the arts, having held positions as Executive Director with the Western Museum of Mining & Industry and the Albany Institute of History & Art. During his tenure at both organizations, he was able to significantly increase contributed revenue while also creating lasting relationships throughout the community. His arts leadership also includes experience at the Art Institute of Chicago, Indiana University Art Museum, and the Museum of Contemporary Photography. Locally, he has worked for Historic Grant Avenue and Denver Downtown Partnership.

"I am motivated by my personal mission to build community through the arts," said Carroll of his 15-year arts administration background.

Carroll began his career as a computer systems analyst and attributes this background to his success at using social media to drive community participation and fundraising initiatives.

Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in Arts Administration from Indiana University. He has served on numerous boards and currently serves on the board of the Black American West Museum and Heritage Center. He recently was appointed to a second term on the Englewood Cultural Arts Commission.

In his role as Executive Director, Carroll will work closely with the ADSF Board of Directors on strategic planning, community engagement, and development. Carroll's hire comes a year and a half after the ADSF Board of Directors' dramatic change in leadership. The new Board consists of 15 directors with diverse professional backgrounds. Since the turnover in 2016, the all-volunteer Board has launched new programming and initatives, including the successful Art of Brunch series, Art on Film—an outdoor summer film series, and bimonthly programming on the business of art.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of the Art District on Santa Fe," said President Amy Phare. "I feel honored to serve alongside such a talented team in representing our neighborhood's rich culture and history while making art accessible to all. And now with the addition of a paid Executive Director, we can do our part in keeping art and culture alive in Denver while ensuring long-term sustainability of our creative community."

Carroll will assume his role as Executive Director effective August 21, 2017.

For more information, visit artdistrictonsantafe.com.