WEB ONLY: Quick tips for how to properly recycle large household items in Denver

Have you ever wondered how to recycle some of the big, bulky items from your home? Denver’s single-stream program (a.k.a. the purple cart program) is very well-equipped to recycle the majority of regular household material and packaging—such as paper, cardboard, metal cans, aluminum foil, glass bottles and jars, and plastic food and beverage containers. However, the big, bulky and hazardous recyclables require a slightly different approach. Here are just a few options for recycling several categories of the big stuff. These options range from free collection programs to listings of local businesses that can provide fee-based recycling pick-up services:

APPLIANCES: Take advantage of free recycling collection for appliances.

Denver offers a free appointment-based recycling collection program for appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers & dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, hot water heaters, and microwaves. Freon gases, from refrigerated appliances, are collected through the program in an environmentally safe manner, and the metal is recycled with other scrap metal. Always consider selling or donating functional appliances before pursuing this free recycling option. For those that no longer work, recycling pick-up appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-479-4159 or online at ecoprojex.com/denver-pick-up.

ELECTRONICS: Utilize the E-Cycle Coupon for discounted electronics recycling.

Did you know that it’s illegal to throw electronics in the trash in Colorado? Don’t just stockpile old TVs in your basement. Request an E-Cycle Coupon instead, and recycle your old electronics the responsible way! Still not convinced there should be a fee for this service? Fees collected by electronics recyclers help to ensure that hazardous components of the electronics are dealt with in an environmentally responsible manner. As the owners of materials that contain hazardous ingredients such as lead, cadmium and mercury (just to name a few), it the consumer’s responsibility to ensure that these materials are recycled responsibly. Learn more about responsible electronics recycling and the E-Cycle Coupon Program at DenverGov.org/ecycle.

MATTRESSES: Support local businesses that recycle used mattresses and box springs.

On average, people buy a new mattress every eight years. That means that, in Denver alone, well over 10,000 mattresses are disposed of each year. Instead of trashing your old mattress, consider recycling it instead. Both of the businesses listed below offer fee-based pick-up and drop-off options for mattress and box spring recycling.

SpringBack Colorado : Schedule appointments online or by calling 720-515-1328.

Schedule appointments online or by calling 720-515-1328. iFoams Recycling: Schedule appointments online or by calling 720-757-1824

For additional information about all of Denver Recycles’ programs and services, including the online Recycling Directory, visit DenverGov.org/DenverRecycles, or call 311 (720-913-1311).