3PA holds South Pearl Street design overlay forum

Public concern over construction defects, construction materials used, slot homes, micro units and the like has been high of late, and while some neighborhoods are perhaps behind the curve when it comes to establishing standards for the development occurring along their streets, Denver Registered Neighborhood Organization (RNO) Platt Park People’s Association (3PA) is perhaps ahead of the game.

A community forum hosted by 3PA was held Feb. 6 at Cameron Church, 1600 S. Pearl St., to address many of the concerns listed above. Visitors were first introduced to the concept of a design overlay, and then they were allowed to share their input on the kinds of development they hope to see in the future along the corridor. Visitors were allowed to vote on current and proposed projects as well as past projects.

At the present time, 3PA and community members are in the planning stages of exploring the possibility of a “design overlay” for the South Pearl Street corridor, a corridor running from Buchtel Boulevard on the north end to East Evans Avenue on the south. The specific intents of the overlay are to be determined, but generally overlays are used to restrict existing zoning codes further so as to ensure the character of a given neighborhood is maintained.

Cliff Lind, project manager with Otak, Inc., an urban design, architecture, planning and engineering firm, led the Feb. 6 meeting and described design overlays in detail. “A design overlay zone ... can change many of the requirements of the underlying zoning and can sometimes add additional requirements. [Overlays differ] from design guidelines because [they] will define requirements with no subjectivity. Design guidelines allow for subjectivity and usually require a design review board to interpret and enforce them.”

Lind added that overlays do not apply in the public right of way.

Community members present at the meeting raised concerns about existing buildings along the corridor, and Lind stressed that overlays do not affect existing buildings and only come in to play when a new project is proposed. It is yet to be determined if the entire corridor or only some kinds of structures along the corridor would be affected by a future overlay.

Colorado Potters Guild Board Member Ronnie Kohrt, also a sportscaster and executive producer with Mile High Sports Radio AM 1340, attended the meeting and had much to say about the changes on South Pearl Street.

“I'm concerned by [what it costs] to be on Pearl Street,” he said during a breakout session during the Feb. 6 meeting. “At the guild, we're [having] issues with our property taxes going through the roof and outpacing our model of how we operate at the guild… The concern is that this exponential rise in price to simply stay on the block continues to outpace the [guild’s business model]. The new development … not only chases away good people from the street, but good businesses and organizations too.”

Kohrt added he hopes the street doesn't become something he fears it was never meant to be. “It's a small slice of home, business and entertainment … away enough from the city. Retaining this is extremely important, but the constant desire to build, build, build and force areas to adopt that city-like feel can sometimes turn attentions away from what really matters.”

In March, Lind and representatives from Otak will meet with the Neighborhood Character subcommittee of 3PA to share their preliminary work. In April, at a date yet to be determined, Lind and Otak representatives will formally present their recommendations to the community.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.