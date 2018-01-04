Citizen support to address Wash Park geese issue mounting

Washington Park is one of Denver’s gems. However, if you spend even a few minutes there, it’s hard to miss the Canadian geese and their droppings. The geese population is at its peak right now due to the seasonal migration.

Wash Park resident Steven Spirn and a group of like-minded neighbors are fed-up with all of the poop. They want the city to formally recognize the geese as a problem, and develop and implement a plan to deal with them. In 2016, Spirn started Citizens to Restore Our Parks and the group’s one issue is the geese.

× Expand A recent "geese scene" at Denver South High School. Photo by Haines Eason.

They have a petition on change.org detailing how they want the city to address the issue. As of December, it had 559 signatures and a wide range of colorful comments and complaints, including remarks from people who avoid the park because they feel the geese excrement is a health hazard and downright disgusting. The petition signature count has grown without Citizens to Restore Our Parks conducting any sort of awareness or marketing campaign.

“This is a problem you can literally see on your shoes when you get home,” said Spirn who is a lawyer and has a Ph.D. in Labor Relations and Organizational Behavior. Anecdotally, he says nine out of every 10 people he talks to agrees there is a problem, but don’t know what to do about it.

“What I have learned in 40 years of working with public officials is they will respond to constituents if there are enough concerned about the same problem, and if the issue comes to the forefront,” said Spirn.

He continued, “I also understand there is only so much money to go around. It’s a question of priorities and desire to solve problems. We fully understand Denver has lots of needs for its resources, but are not sure this problem is being recognized.” Spirn acknowledges the issue is not unique to Wash Park and impacts neighborhoods across the Front Range.

District 6 City Councilman Paul Kashmann hosted a community meeting on the geese in 2016 and is open to more discussion on the topic. He acknowledges certain areas of the city are more affected than others.

“If the situation continues to be unfairly impactful, I would be happy to facilitate a conversation with Parks and Recreation on how their plans to mitigate the situation are working,” he said.

The Front Range resident Canadian geese population is 20,000-30,000 according to Denver’s Wildlife Program Administrator Vicki Vargas-Madrid. This number can dramatically increase October-March during the seasonal migration.

Vargas-Madrid oversees the city’s efforts to monitor and control the geese population. Two of the primary ways the city is mitigating population growth is hazing the geese with a machine called the “goosinator,” and oiling eggs.

She and her team “goosinate” one or two times per week, September through March, at the nine parks that have water features, including Wash Park and City Park. They stop in March when the mating season begins.

March-August they oil eggs to prevent new goslings from hatching. This is done by spraying them with 100 percent grade corn oil dispersed from backpack sprayers.

Before they spray, Vargas and her team count the geese and return at the end of mating season for a recount. 2016 was the first year the city started collecting population data and in Wash Park that year 610 eggs from 86 nests were oiled. In 2017, 420 eggs from 50 nests were oiled. While the lower number of eggs in 2017 may suggest a decrease in population, Vargas says she needs four-five years of data before any trends can be identified.

When Vargas and her team recounted the geese at the end of the 2017 mating season, they found 25 new goslings. Vargas says those eggs weren’t necessarily missed by her team, but the goslings could have been born elsewhere in the neighborhood and made their way to Wash Park.

With additional resources, Vargas says the potential to do more is feasible. She, her team of several part-time staff and the city naturalist are the only people spraying the nests and using the goosinator. Volunteers used to help, but it resulted in substantially more maintenance costs for their equipment and the program couldn’t afford it.

The City of Beverly, Massachusetts and Clarksville, Indiana, hired contractors in 2017 to euthanize local Canadian geese due to health concerns and some overly aggressive fowl. Vargas says what may work for one state may not be appropriate or feasible for another. Denver Parks and Recreation, led by Executive Director Happy Haynes, does not support euthanizing geese and “continues to explore long-term strategies for controlling goose populations rather than quick-fix approaches.” Steve Spirn is an advocate of non-lethal methods and only views lethal ones as a last resort.

In the meantime, the winter migration continues, so watch where you step in Wash Park. For more information on the petition or to sign it, visit change.org and search "Denver geese."

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.