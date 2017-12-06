Denver neighborhoods use different tools to manage development

Development in Denver is nothing new. The city has been transforming since its humble beginnings along the banks of Cherry Creek and the South Platte River for over a century. The city, developers, business owners and neighborhood residents all have skin in the game when it comes to how and what is built. While development is occurring citywide at several levels, for this story we look at three areas taking different approaches to managing development.

RiNo

RiNo had already endured drastic changes in the past, some of which residents felt were inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood, but the catalyst for people getting involved was the opening of the A-Line’s 38th and Blake Street Station. “It came to everyone’s attention that there were conflicting area plans that overlapped on top of the station that were giving developers different direction around the density,” said Jamie Licko, president of the RiNo Art District and founder of Centro, a planning and development consulting firm.

There were neighborhood discussions around developing a station area plan, which would reset the existing plans and establish consistency around design and density. This steered the community in the direction of a planning and development tool called Design Overlay. Design Overlay requires sponsorship by the neighborhood’s City Council representative and, as defined by Denver Community Planning and Development (DCPD), “establishes specific zoning tools that implement design enhancements to reinforce the desired character for newly developing or redeveloping areas.” Licko says Design Overlay was the right tool for RiNo because it gave the community leverage with developers.

The community agreed to doubling density around the station but was able to negotiate a vision for the development. An active, pedestrian-friendly, street-level environment, public space and massing building designs—buildings that taper while extending upward to maintain natural lighting at the base levels—are major parts of the mandates. The community also wanted more affordability around the station area, so in addition to the Design Overlay, according to Licko, the city is also working on an Affordability Overlay. One of the major components of the residential affordability requirements is that a percentage of residential units be affordable to households earning below 80 percent of the area’s median income.

Platt Park

South Pearl Street in Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood is a former streetcar district and though drastically different from RiNo, the community has rallied around concerns both about the rate and quality of development occurring on its main street. In the late 1800s, a streetcar ran along South Pearl Street giving birth to the commercial district that exists today. While it has experienced ups and downs, the stretch from Buchtel Boulevard south to Evans Avenue is now a vibrant, accessible mix of restaurants, small businesses and residences. But the same vibrancy that supports a weekly farmers market, summer music festival and various seasonal events also draws newcomers, developers and change. “Everyone wants to be here and now everyone wants to change it,” Ryan Archibald, a homeowner and member of Platt Park’s neighborhood association (3PA) quipped.

× Expand East Iowa Avenue and South Pearl Street This handsome, longstanding mixed-use building at the corner of East Iowa Avenue and South Pearl Street has been cited as a building exemplifying the character of the area. Photo by Haines Eason.

According to Archibald, the proposed project that “kind of stirred everyone up” included two properties, the former GreenTree Cyclery building at 1549 S. Pearl St. and the neighboring house at 1551 S. Pearl St., which most recently operated as Gaia Restaurant. Archibald sees the GreenTree Cyclery building, a humble two story mixed use building, as one example of the commercial character of South Pearl Street that residents would like to see maintained throughout the corridor. In 2015, real estate broker Patrick Finney bought both buildings and proposed to scrape the properties and erect a building that Archibald says, “was completely out of character.”

Though Finney’s plan fell through, Archibald and 3PA saw a need to encourage more community engagement around intentional development. This past summer, the group applied for an Action Fund grant through the non-profit organization, Historic Denver. They were awarded $5000 which will fund research, planning and community outreach to help guide the neighborhood to create a shared vision around the issues they determine to be most important.

This past October, the group invited South Pearl Street property owners to a meeting to review potential planning and development tools, which included exploring Design Overlay. But according to Senior City Planner Kristofer Johnson, who presented at the meeting, “defining what the problem is, that people are concerned about, is the first step before you start talking about potential solutions.”

Colfax

While the planning process in Platt Park gained steam through a reaction to the development that is occurring now, neighborhoods along Colfax between Broadway and Colorado Boulevard, also known as the East Central Area, by contrast, are taking an approach that views development through a 20-year lens.

× Expand Illegal Petes Colfax Illegal Pete's at 2001 E Colfax Ave is an example of a project that aimed to maintain the unique aesthetic of Colfax while also incorporating a pedestrian focused design by re-purposing what was a parking lot into a patio area. The project is a 2017 Mayor's Design Award winner. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

The City of Denver’s Department of Planning and Development (DCPD) finalized the Neighborhood Planning Initiative (NPI) Strategic Plan in December 2016 and the East Central Area is one of three using the plan to guide planning and development for the next 20 years.

The NPI Strategic Plan includes seven linear steps that are organized into three phases: Visualize, Strategize, Realize. The East Central Area is working through the first phase led by the steering committee, a diverse group of representatives from neighborhood groups, business owners and residents. The public is welcome to attend meetings on the second Thursday of each month.

Frank Locantore, Executive Director of the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District (CBID), shared examples of observations made during steering committee meetings which seem to address a broader spectrum of issues than the maintenance of architectural character like in Platt Park. One example compared accessibility of Cheesman Park, which is bordered by relatively quiet, residential streets to City Park which, by and large, is surrounded by busy primary streets and offers few pedestrian crossings to gain access. This observation leads to larger concerns around accessibility in general with Colfax the focus of discussion.

While data from a public survey, which is a component of the NPI strategic plan, is still being analyzed, Curt Upton, the Principal City Planner who oversees the current planning of the East Colfax corridor—which includes the East Central Area plan—said, “anecdotally from what I’ve heard in meetings, it seems there is a consensus around making Colfax Avenue a more pedestrian friendly corridor.” He continues, “there is a lot of interest in continuing the revitalization of Colfax, making it a safer place and a more lively place for people.” At the same time, Upton has heard that residents don’t want the area to become a homogeneous place that could be anywhere, USA but aim to preserve that “unique identity and authenticity of Colfax.” One example he gives of preservation and pedestrian friendly design is Illegal Pete’s at 2001 E. Colfax Ave., which was honored at this year’s Mayor’s Design Awards. Upton says the design maintained the unique character of the building and repurposed what was once a parking lot into a lively patio.

The entire planning process takes 18-24 months. The East Central Area Plan steering committee meets on the second Thursday of each month from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at 1290 Williams St.

As Denver has changed and grown, so have methods used to develop an accommodating city that welcomes newcomers and supports the visions of long-term residents. While each community engages with these methods in ways that best serve them, the most important aspect to successful change seems to be found in the evolution of the collaborative process.