Ready to grow from neighborhood roots

By Jerry Healey

For some, community journalism is a passion. It’s never strictly about dollars and cents, but rather connecting people and businesses in a way that no other medium can. With one broad stroke, it can touch the lives of thousands of previously unconnected people.

Community journalism tells the inspirational and positive stories that bring us together and, sometimes, the watchdog stories needed to bring about change.

× Expand The team at Colorado Community Media poses in its offices. From left, back row, executive editor Ann Macari Healey, editor Kailyn Lamb, publisher Jerry Healey, managing editor Chris Rotar, production manager Erin Franks, special projects manager Thelma Grimes and business manager Audrey Brooks. From left in the front row are circulation manager Lindsay Nicoletti, sales manager Meredith Thompson and advertising director Erin Addenbrooke.

It’s the story about a new entrepreneur launching the business of her dreams. It’s the story about that boy around the corner who suddenly gets his shot in the music world. It’s about the simple things, too. A suggested apple-blossom-season bike ride. Free music in the park. A new gallery opening.

We are storytellers, hoping to bind communities together by sharing their collective and individual joys, sorrows and challenges.

This is what drives us at Colorado Community Media. And this is why we have decided to expand in Denver by purchasing the Washington Park Profile and Life on Capitol Hill.

You know the newspapers, but you don’t know us.

Colorado Community Media is family-owned. My wife and I are longtime Colorado residents who have been in the newspaper business since graduating from college and working for The Miami Herald in Florida, where we met. With 18 community weeklies, all but one of which are in the suburbs surrounding Denver, Colorado Community Media is the state’s largest family-owned community media company.

We use the word “media” in our name because we provide news in all sorts of methods not envisioned when we started out in the business — websites, Facebook, Twitter, email and more channels to come as they get developed. Our advertising team has more than 20 marketing products, with many cutting-edge digital marketing tools for businesses of all sizes. We don’t push any one product, but rather suggest the product best suited for the goals of the business.

Even in today’s multimedia world, most of you are reading this column in print, not on your computer or phone. That is not lost on us, and we spend a lot of time on our print products.

Over the next few months, we will be working hard to continue the legacy created by Jill Farschman, who has entrusted her publications to us. She has graciously agreed to help us out for the next month and we look forward to learning from her everything we can about your communities. You can expect some changes — for one, we will be stapling and trimming the newspaper to give it more of a newsmagazine feel. But we will also keep the longstanding traditional focus on neighborhoods and community.

Kailyn Lamb, the new editor, is a Colorado native eager to get to know the communities’ places, its people and the issues they care about. After graduating from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014, she moved to New York to attend Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where one of her focuses was neighborhood reporting. She learned that, in a city of millions, the smallest corner shop could yield interesting stories, from volunteer networks caring for hundreds of feral cats to how students’ education can be affected by unreliable internet access.

In 2016, she joined the Summit Daily News in Frisco, where she covered the towns of Silverthorne and Breckenridge, the lack of affordable housing in Summit County, and the topics of business and real estate. She returned to Denver in May 2017 to report for an online business publication.

“Community journalism is about finding the pieces of your neighborhood that make it tick, and the surprising elements that people may not know are there,” she says. “After living in Capitol Hill for four years, I still find places that are new to me. I’m excited to dive into these communities and learn more about what these communities celebrate, what they fight for and how they will grow.”

Please reach out to us with story tips, photographs, happenings, announcements and more.

As community journalists, we are watchdogs, recorders of history, deliverers of information but, most importantly, storytellers who foster community.

We look forward to earning your support as we tell the stories of your community.

Jerry Healey, Owner/Publisher

Colorado Community Media

750 W. Hampden Ave., Suite 225

Englewood, CO 80110

303-566-4100

jhealey@coloradocommunitymedia.com