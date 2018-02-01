South Broadway construction likely to continue for another decade

The South Broadway corridor has undergone a tremendous transformation and the former Gates Rubber Company site, just south of I-25, has been the epicenter of much of the redevelopment. Construction in the area is likely to continue for another decade.

While the look of the neighborhood has improved compared to when it was a series of abandoned buildings under remediation, not everyone is a fan of all the change. Thousands of units of apartment buildings are being built. Some projects are complete and leasing, others are under construction and more are on the drawing board.

“While there are certainly inconveniences with all the construction, long term this will be good for residents and businesses of Platt Park and the surrounding neighborhoods. It was very underutilized, unattractive real estate for almost a decade while Gates was being cleaned up,” said Kyle Malnati, CEO and Employing Broker of Calibrate Real Estate, a firm that specializes in multifamily and investment sales.

According to Malnati, all the new inventory has helped flatten out the steady rent increases landlords have been enjoying for the past number of years. The Denver rental market is also experiencing a seasonal softening for the first time in almost five years. Landlords used to be able to rent units relatively easily year round. Now, November through February activity is slower and tenants may be more likely to secure concessions, including lower security deposits and one to two months of free rent.

Below is a list of some of the more topical South Broadway residential projects.

Completed

1000 S. Broadway: 260 rental units.

Platt Park North: 60 rental townhomes.

Denizen/415 S. Cherokee St.: 276 rental units.

1145 S. Broadway/Windsor at Broadway Station: 420 rental units.

Under Construction

201 E. Mississippi Ave./Carmel at Platt Park: 403 rental units.

1616 S. Broadway: 40 flats for purchase with many already sold.

1190 S. Broadway/Hanover Broadway Station: 303 rental units.

On the drawing board

Broadway Station: 41-acre, mixed-use, transit-oriented development on former Gates property at Broadway/I-25. First residential building will have approximately 500 units with some affordable housing.

363 S. Broadway/former Kmart: 341 Bauhaus-style rental units.

101 Broadway/First Ave. Hotel: 105 affordable studio and one-bedroom rental units.

It's not just local realtors like Malnati who are excited about the growth. Some in the Overland neighborhood are excited themselves.

“The people who come to our meetings are excited about the development (around Gates)," says Overland Park Neighborhood Association President Mara Owens. "They are particularly happy that there will be affordable housing units. There is definitely construction fatigue, but things will change when the work is done. It certainly is an improvement over empty lots with trash on them, which is what it used to be.”

The city has embarked on a number of infrastructure improvements to support all the development. More are on tap with the passage of the GO Bond in November. Projects include:

South Broadway and Mississippi Avenue: recently competed $12 million in improvements for I-25 and Broadway interchange, which also lays groundwork for future improvements.

Iowa Underpass: in design phase with construction scheduled for 2019. The project is fully funded. It creates a bikeable and ADA accessible grade-separated path under rail tracks, improves crossings at Santa Fe Drive and adds 10 feet of sidewalk along Santa Fe from Jewell to Florida avenues.

Jewell bike and pedestrian bridge: provides critical path across Santa Fe and the rail lines at Jewell. It was included in the GO Bond package. The city has not received bids yet for any GO Bond projects, so no completion timeline has been established.

“It’s inevitable that new development will come. If you are engaged you can help control it. In the 1970s and '80s, this area had a lot of boarded up buildings and drug dealers. It certainly looks better now.”

Alameda Avenue Underpass: seven million dollars in funding to shore-up deteriorating concrete walls was included in GO Bond. The city has not received bids yet for any GO Bond projects, so no completion timeline has been established.

Kentucky Avenue Bridge: a new vehicular bridge over the river with separate, protected bike and pedestrian lanes will be constructed near Kentucky and two new bike/ped bridges will be built over rail tracks between I-25 and Mississippi. Gates developer is responsible for building and paying for the project. It has no hard deadline.

Speaking more moderately about the development, District 7 City Councilman Jolon Clark thinks "there is a lot of concern about the pace of development and how quickly Denver is growing. Most of the complaints I hear are about construction in places like South Pearl Street. Generally, [however], people [do] seem excited to see the projects around Gates because they feel it is the right place for it, particularly with the light rail access.”

Marty Lavine grew up near Broadway and is President of the Baker Broadway Merchants Association. His organization has been proactive about meeting with developers of upcoming projects over concerns about construction worker parking.

“It’s inevitable that new development will come," he says. "If you are engaged you can help control it. In the 1970s and '80s, this area had a lot of boarded up buildings and drug dealers. It certainly looks better now.”