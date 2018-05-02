The Furry Scurry turns 25

This is the year to go big. Like many of the most popular local annual events, the Furry Scurry can sometimes be taken for granted. But this May 5, the nation’s single-largest dog walk is hitting a big milestone, its 25th anniversary.

Animal lovers and their dogs amble around two miles of beautiful Wash Park while raising money to help the Dumb Friends League take care of more than 20,000 homeless pets and horses each year. Money raised at this event provides medical care to sick and injured animals, investigates their mistreatment and abuse, and also pays for behavior training that helps them find homes faster.

× Expand Furry Scurry Oodles of doodles participate in the 2017 Furry Scurry. Courtesy photo.

“We welcome all animals through our doors—whether they are old, ill, injured, unwanted, lost, abused or neglected,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League. “The money raised at the Furry Scurry goes directly to helping homeless pets in our care. Because we are a local, independent nonprofit, what we do is possible thanks to generous support from people in our community.”

After the walk, participants can enjoy refreshments, food trucks, contests, dog demonstrations and shopping for your furry friends at the Flealess Market—made up of more than 100 pet-related vendors and sponsors.

The walk starts at 9:00a.m. Registration for the Furry Scurry costs $50 a person and $25 for youth 12 and younger. It includes a Furry Scurry event T-shirt and participation bib. Participants can register as an individual, form a team or join a team.

Registration can be completed online at furryscurry.org, at one of the Dumb Friends League shelter locations, or on event day starting at 7:30a.m.