A Representative View, April 2018: Prioritizing local hires on city projects

The economic boom Denver is experiencing has improved the lives of many residents, but that benefit has been uneven. Unemployment is at historic lows in most of the metro area, but there are certain neighborhoods that have been left out of this growth. These same neighborhoods are being asked to shoulder the burden of unprecedented construction and change. How can we harness economic forces to improve equity and prosperity as our city grows?

Our city does a good job of investing in and constructing new buildings and infrastructure, but with today’s cost of living in Denver we need to think about more than concrete and rebar—we need to focus on building career pathways for people working on city projects. I want the city’s local hire priorities to rely on the skills and work ethic of folks in low-income communities and connect them to careers via apprenticeships with skilled trades. Workforce training on city projects will benefit individuals, their families and their neighborhoods. It will also help the economy of the entire city and address the shortage of skilled trade workers.

I believe local hire goals for the I-70 expansion, National Western Center and other city projects are vital to the families impacted. I was at the table since day one to ensure collaboration among stakeholders and to make sure the I-70 project had a specific, robust local hire component. CDOT, in partnership with the Community College of Denver, has established a collaborative to provide pre-employment assistance, apprenticeship training and other support to connect people with jobs on the I-70 project.

The collaborative effort bringing together local hire efforts is called WORKNOW, a living partnership through the Colorado Resource Partners. WORKNOW supports community-centered hiring on regional infrastructure projects such as the Central 70 project. The role of WORKNOW is to provide outreach, resources, assessments, training and career development contacts.

This isn’t about one-time construction jobs on city projects, it’s about providing the training people need to build a career. My goal in championing local hire is to create a seamless system for job seekers, contractors and government agencies involved in reporting/tracking data. In order to measure the success of these programs, we must set goals for targeted local hire on city projects. The I-70 expansion includes a 20 percent local hire goal. That means that 20 percent of the huge quantity of jobs on the project will help folks from Globeville to Montbello gain valuable and in-demand skills.

Denver needs to adopt this model and set goals for targeted hire on the National Western redevelopment, city bond projects and DIA projects.

Getting the word out about these job opportunities is a critical component. The best form of outreach is positive word of mouth between family members and neighbors sharing stories of their success at training facilities and on construction projects. If you live along the I-70 corridor and seek an opportunity to expand your skills and earning ability, please contact WORKNOW at 720-389- 0999 or visit work-now.org.