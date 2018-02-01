A Representative View, February 2018: City budget highlights

The 2018 City Budget was approved by City Council in November. The 2018 general fund, which funds city operations, increased 5.4 percent over the 2017 estimated expense for a budget total of $1.4 billion. In addition, four enterprise agencies (Airport, Wastewater, Golf, and Environmental Health) generate their own revenue, which are not included in the general fund, and are budgeted for $716 million for 2018. The total 2018 city budget is over $2.4 billion. The following chart gives a breakdown of City general fund revenue and expenses.

× Expand 2018 city budget

In the 2018 City Budget described in the chart, some of the priority funding highlights are listed as follows:

Increasing mobility options

Make roadway and intersection improvements at top crash locations.

Expand photo radar enforcement and increase roadside electronic message boards.

Invest $4.5 million in a new sidewalk repair program to assist property owners with. repairs and replacements of out-of-compliance sidewalk sections.

Expanding housing options

Invest $21.6 million in affordable housing, which includes the annual $15 million Affordable Housing Fund allocation.

Propose $76,000 in eviction assistance for low-income renters.

Increase Denver's Senior and Disabled Property Tax Rebate by $500,000.

Making Denver more affordable

Propose $500,000 affordability fund to help qualified residents with home, utility or medical bills through one-time assistance funds.

Expanding local business and job opportunities

Increase staffing to help small and minority business growth and development.

Making behavioral health options more accessible

Allocate $1 million for opioid support services.

Expand methadone program and Medication-Assisted Treatment program in our jails.

Serving vulnerable populations

Add 100 permanent supportive housing apartments.

Expand Denver Dayworks Program for the homeless.

Helping residents lead healthy lives

Expand recreation center discounts to all residents 60 and older.

Extend operating hours at several recreation centers.

Expand parks maintenance teams.

Keeping Denver safe

Add 28 deputies to the Sheriff Department.

Fund the Fire Department medical unit, inspection services, and arson staff.

Enhance Emergency Operations Center for disaster management.

Becoming more sustainable

Work toward completing the recycling program, expanding to parks and schools.

Serving our youth

Extend the Safe Routes to School program.

Improving customer service

Add six employees to the 311-call center, and 10 to the 911-call center.

Expand e-permitting and increase plan review, permitting/inspection staff.

Fund a second mobile van for the Elections Division for voter education and registration.

I will focus my efforts on the following priorities in 2018:

Traffic calming, traffic light evaluation, and speed limit reductions: implementing traffic improvements and speed limit study findings in key residential areas.

Pedestrian safety: improve intersection crosswalk markings to give greater visibility and protection for pedestrians at busy neighborhood intersections.

Sidewalk repair evaluation: participate in the first regional sidewalk repair evaluation to identify sidewalks with significant repair and replacement needs.

Neighborhood Planning Initiative (NPI): continue to define NPI improvements for Colfax Avenue while preserving the character of the six surrounding neighborhoods of Capitol Hill, Cheeseman Park, Congress Park, City Park, West City Park and North Capitol Hill.

First Avenue Complete Street Project: complete the project’s design study and identify implementation funding.

5280 Loop and Golden Triangle: assist the Downtown Denver Partnership in the implementation of the 5280 Bike Loop within the Golden Triangle area.

District 6 Police Station replacement: begin the Denver Police Department planning to replace the District 6 Police Station with GO Bond funding.

Golden Triangle General Improvement District (GID): educate and engage the community to gain approval for a GID in the Golden Triangle neighborhood.

If you have any questions, please let me know at Wayne.New@denvergov.org.