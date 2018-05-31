A Representative View, June 2018: Denver should decide soon on its endgame–megalopolis or second-tier city?

By City Councilman Paul Kashmann

As Denver rides a wave of high-speed development heretofore unseen in our 160-year history, constituents from Marston to Green Valley Ranch and Regis to Hampden South struggle to maintain composure. The Mile High City is morphing into a landscape more like the East and West Coast cities many had fled than the Denver they had sought out 10, 20 or more years ago. Denverites wonder exactly what awaits them at the end of this Yellow Brick Road they’re traveling, or–more accurately–being dragged along.

For decades, Denver was either approaching or hovering around 450,000-500,000 people. Now we claim a population of 700,000, and transplants continue coming to our fair city at a pace of some 1,000 men, women and children every month.

Where is it that–as a city–we’re trying to go? Are we attempting to create our own path to a particular endpoint or just doing our best to stay afloat as this free-market-driven river takes us to destination unknown?

Recognizing the complexity of the query, I would offer that a discussion of the options as to “Where are we going?”–an exploration Denver has been avoiding, even in the context of the historic planning initiatives underway over the past 18-months– is long overdue. What is our ultimate population? Is it 800,000? Is it 900,000? Is it 4 million? What can our water handle? Our infrastructure? Our power grid? Our parks? Our schools? What can our civic psyche handle?

Relevant inquiries to be sure, because if we decide that we want to be a megalopolis of 4 million, the planning and zoning directives we must put into play are radically different than if we decide as a community that 900,000 is a better target. I have no desire to put up a fence around our city, and I believe there is a middle ground between “no mas” and “no holds barred.”

The City of Los Angeles commissioned just such a study about five years ago to determine the maximum potential population that could be accommodated in downtown LA, considering a menu of limitations not unlike those mentioned above. An eight-minute video on the topic, “Capacity,” can be found at https://vimeo.com/61751408.

I attended a forum on growth at the University of Denver a couple of years back, and among those in my dinner party following the event was a forum speaker from Indianapolis. As an ice-breaker, I casually threw out, “So, how are things in Indianapolis?” She thought for a moment and said, “You know, there’s something comforting about being a second-tier city?”

Since the days of Federico Pena’s first campaign in 1983, our city leaders have sought to solve the puzzle that, once completed, would lead to Denver ranking as a “great” city. I wonder if that should be our goal, or if there might be a sustainable sweet spot–as a second-tier city, or some other such category–that positions us better for more manageable long-term survival. And I choose my words carefully, “I wonder.” I don’t have that answer.

The Denver Department of Community Planning and Development has begun a Neighborhood Planning Initiative (NPI) that aims to create Small Area Plans for every neighborhood in the city in the next 15 years or so. This new planning effort has grouped our 78 statistical neighborhoods into 19 regional groups, and additional planning personnel have been hired to accelerate the process. While I wholeheartedly support this faster pace to neighborhood planning, I believe it starts from a disadvantage unless we are firmly moored as a city in a manner that reflects that question of “Where are we going?”

I am planning to start that discussion with a Town Hall meeting sometime this fall. Stay tuned for details.