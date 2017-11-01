City Council, November 2017: Winter season encourages soft hearts

Think about how you experienced this year's first cold snap. Perhaps you were chilled while waiting for a bus or shivered in your car while it was warming up. Fortunately, these were brief moments and they passed. For folks experiencing homelessness in Denver, however, these moments don't pass. Instead, they endure cold weather without insulating clothing and with uncertainty about where they’ll find shelter and warmth.

I want to use this space to strongly encourage those who are able to donate warm clothing this fall to do so. Denver starts getting cold in October and November, so don’t wait for holiday clothing drives to help out. Take a moment to think about any extra jackets in your hall closet, or add some socks to your cart the next time you check out at the store. Items of high need include: used or new jackets, warm layers and boots, new socks and new underwear.

If you need access to shelter during severe winter weather or encounter someone who does, contact the police non-emergency line at 720-913-2000, and consider adding this number to your phone. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. Contact information for two organizations providing shelter services and accepting clothing donations are below.

Visit denvergov.org/homelesshelp for additional information on shelter services and places to donate.

2017 Elections

There is a full ballot. You will be asked to weigh in on funding for capital construction projects, elect members to the Board of Education and make important decisions on campaign finance reform and “green” roofs. Ballots will be mailed the week of October 16. You can return your ballot by mail or drop them off at one of the Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC). All ballots must be received by 7:00p.m. on November 7 to be counted. There is a 24-hour ballot drop-off box at the Washington Park Recreation Center, 700 S. Franklin St. and at the District 3 Police Station at 1625 S. University Blvd. For a complete list of VSPC and drop-off locations, visit denvergov.org/elections.

GO Bond Projects

Periodically, we ask Denver Voters to approve the issuance of government obligation bonds (GO bonds) to finance capital projects. The bonds are repaid over a period of years with property tax revenue. Denver is paying off old GO bonds and we can issue bonds to finance new projects without raising property tax rates. Starting with a list of nearly $4 billion in projects, City Council is asking approval for $937 million in projects.

Washington Park area residents will see $24 million in investment, including improvements to several parks and the recreation center. Several streets will be repaved and the Monaco parkway bridge at Cherry Creek will be reconstructed. In addition, there will be sidewalk and bikeway improvements. The Washington Park Fire Station and Eugene Field Branch Library will be improved.

Denver’s museums, zoo and theaters will receive funding for priority projects. The zoo will replace a 48-year old animal hospital to improve animal care and funding for life safety improvements of the polar bear, sea lion and seal exhibit. The funds will assist the Botanic Gardens in constructing a new Center for Science, and the Art Museum will renovate the North Building. For a complete list of all the projects in all the categories, go to denvergov.org/2017gobond.

You will also be asked to decide if Denver should change the name of the Department of Environmental Health to the Department of Public Health and Environment and if Denver should require new buildings to have “green” roofs. For information on all of the ballot measures, you can go to denvergov.org/elections. Look under “2017 Ballot Content.”

You will also determine the future of the Denver Board of Education. One At-Large and three District Director positions are open.