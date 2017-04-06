Guest Opinion: We are the evolution we’ve been waiting for

We are experiencing growth in our city that defines our current concerns and our current desires for our future. Our future, as a city, rests in the decisions we make now because our city is evolving and our institutions and participation needs to evolve with it. We are growing in our frustration with cost of housing, in the city’s use of our shared resources and in the way we engage and interact as a community. I see our desire for revolution against the perceived attacks on our quality of life and our community and culture. This revolution motivates us, but without an understood direction of growth, a revolution only goes in circles. What we need is an evolution, because an evolution is a process of change in a desired direction.

The big barrier to our evolution is not our City government. We need an evolution in activism and in our communications of our desire for what we want Denver to become. Over the last year, I have seen our City government make unprecedented requests for citizen input with regard to how we want to see our metropolis change. The City of Denver is asking us to contribute to its vision of how our parks, roads and buildings are used through the Denveright campaign. The City has asked for our input in how we rebuild and expand our infrastructure through the issuing of debt, in the form of a General Obligation Bond that citizens will vote on in November. We are being asked to participate in so many ways, but we need more citizens to step up and contribute their voices.

The big barrier to our evolution is a lack of local participation by Denver’s citizens. To make our evolution work, for all Denver citizens, we need more active residents. Denver has a great local infrastructure to gather and empower local residents. It’s called the organization of Registered Neighborhood Organizations (RNOs). Almost every neighborhood has one, but what they need are active citizens to participate. Whether you’re a lifelong Denverite, a multi-generational Denverite, a recent inhabitant, or a brand new transplant, you need to be involved in your community and your community organization. Our City Council representatives desire your voice. Our city needs your participation. Through your involvement, you can learn so much and make lifelong friends in the process.

At the most grassroots level, our city operates as a do-ocracy. Neighborhood organizations are structured so that individuals choose roles and tasks for themselves to execute. Five years ago, I joined my Harvey Park RNO and I’ve been able to lead a team that created a new publication for our neighborhood, which then started a neighborhood block party, and eventually created a sustainability committee to teach our neighbors how to become more energy efficient. If you have an idea for how to improve your community and how to have fun with your neighbors, your local RNO needs your voice.

The growth we are experiencing in our city, and how we respond to it, will shape our lives and our city for generations to come. Let us turn our frustration into evolution through action. We are not alone, and together, we have a strong voice that our city is ready to listen to. We are the evolution we have been waiting for. Don’t let this chance pass you by. Get involved and be the change you want to see in the world.

Visit denverinc.org to learn more.