Helper's Hindsight, February 2018: Keep Calm and Rankle On

Said my editor: “Write about something that rankles you.” Said my Parents long ago: “If something rankles you, try to do something about it or find a way to deal with it. Don’t just rankle on and on!”

We could rankle at a half-block-long, six story apartment looming behind us, where homes, gardens, big trees, even the last bit of original pastureland were before. We were rankled at the city’s changing our neighborhood plan from three to six stories because it is “needed for density.” Turned out we couldn’t do anything about this so we decided to try to enjoy watching it grow and keep in contact with the builder to solve any rankles, such as trash pick-up (big rankle) and high-pitched whine (eek!). Both fixed. But...

Studies show over and over that open space is good for health, for quality of life. It has real value in itself; a respite from noise, traffic, fumes, affording great benefits of natural beauty, space to exercise, to walk safely in a park. The air is cleaner with more green open space to offset the demolished gardens, trees and lawns where apartments now stand. As populations grow, where will thousands of new folks go for a calm stroll, game of frisbee, a playground for kids?

Way beyond this, the continuing rankle is that such large apartments can be built without providing adequate open green space for residents. Building permits don’t cover this. Wherever “density” is occurring, the same problem can happen. Our neighborhood has parks used by residents, DU students and outside teams in increasing numbers. This is Park Central for near, ever-growing neighborhoods that have no parks. One developer said he was given a pass on providing open space because DU is across the street. DU points out firmly that it is a private university, not a public park.

How is DenveRight addressing this need? Here we have the perfect time to make a needed change, as the city and its community representatives redo Blueprint Denver. Think ahead! Require more open green space, require developers to provide enough for their residents! Require the city to add park space and to designate and preserve the parks we do have!

Insist that open green space be valued as a primary asset to a great city—a great sustainable city! Join the ranks of the rankled and contact the city, your councilperson, your conscience. Do it!

P.S. Valentine’s Day … rankle-proof? We knew a person who rankled at anything heart-shaped, sentimental cards, candy that says I LUV U … feeling they trivialize/commercialize the meaning of love as in thy neighbor, thyself, everybody.

Two third century Saint Valentine's did good deeds that so rankled the authorities each saint was beheaded. (Oh, think of the card possibilities: “Sweetheart, I hope we can ‘be headed’ for love!”) May Valentine’s Day remind us of love, kindness and hopes for ironing out all our rankles.

Diana Helper is a writer, singer, neighborhood and open space advocate—including being a creator of the Buchtel Trail/Prairie Project—an INC delegate, and an active alumna of Oberlin College. She has written for The Profile for over 30 years; she and her husband John are longtime UP residents.