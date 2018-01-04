Helper's Hindsight, January 2018: Resolutionary thinking

Each January, people make hopeful New Year’s resolutions—even follow through on them. Maybe we learned this from our folks: “write thank yous," “clean your room.” Maybe there’s just a nagging thought that we could/should do better? There’s plenty to resolve—globally, nationally, locally and personally (have you written thank yous and cleaned your room?).

Your Rigorous Journalist snagged an interview with an expert who’s encountered resolutions both coming and going. Father Time (FT) was tidying up before term limits sent him off to ye olde Tempus-Fugit Club, where all the old FTs hang out and the hourglass is full of champagne. FT said this year’s been a doozy and a lot of fine January resolutions got lost in the switcheroos going on, but remember, Janus is the two-faced god. He said, as a former dear little Baby New Year (BNY), you tell people mourning the past to think of morning instead; new start, hopeful resolutions. (He wouldn’t divulge how BNY becomes FT in one year or where BNY comes from … spring fling with Mother Nature?)

Be resolute with your resolutions. And, while doing so, as our uncle Bobby Burns suggested, drink a cup o’ kindness up for ... everyone.

Savvy citizens are making resolutions about our charming city and how we could/should make it charming-er in 2018. Resolutions abound—here’s a start:

Resolved! Seriously address traffic. Denver’s 1,000 newcomers a month do not just sit indoors! Neighborhoods already have thousands of newcomers filling historic streets, walks and local parks. People may be charming, but cheek by jowl, bumper to bumper? Needed: an expanded usable public transit system and safe connecting walks and bikeways. Meanwhile, a moat with drawbridge up?

Resolved! Amend the Zoning Code to return to citizen-elected, City Council community-inclusive decisions on public park use changes. Study the new Comprehensive Zoning proposal, fine print and all.

Resolved! Creation/designation of more parks, playing fields, multi-use areas thorough cost-benefit analysis.

Resolved! Sustainability—local to global. Get involved. Earth/Air/Water! Gasp!

There’s more—safety, health, housing, the arts, schools, preservation, design, take your pick, but Resolve and then follow up! Uh-huh, it might take some work, but that’s what it’s about. A Resolution is “a statement of well-considered intent.” Some are re-solutions trying again. The root is Latin resolvere, “to have health, to set free and resolution”—like a dissonant chord resolving into consonance, can be so satisfying.

Diana Helper is a writer, singer, neighborhood and open space advocate—including being a creator of the Buchtel Trail/Prairie Project—an INC delegate, and an active alumna of Oberlin College. She has written for The Profile for over 30 years; she and her husband John are longtime UP residents.