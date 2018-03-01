Helper's Hindsight, March 2018: Less NIMBYism, more goodmouthing

The Profile’s Sunshine Week and Summer Camp Theme! Here’s an expose of my summer camp experience at a camp where the sun did not shine. First night drizzly, we sat ‘round the campfire they must have started by rubbing two cans of gasoline together. I wrote them a song for our mascot Chief Hillowok—my early period, age 12, precursor of much to come. Next day, we slogged in the rain, mud and sodden cow-pie meadow, the counselors were bickering, tents leaky, I got sick and read my way through the camp library—three Nancy Drew mysteries—as my folks drove 125 miles to bring me home and write the camp people a probably stern letter. I doubt this is in any open sunshine records (until now)! So you see, camping is a great story to tell. Let’s have Sunshine and “True Facts.” Most summer campers have good times and do sports and end up great athletes and even go to the Olympics.

Now, here we currently have the PROlympians and NOlympians. The Olympics are OK but for many, NIMBY. Our Councilperson asked how many present at our neighborhood meeting favor bidding for a Colorado Olympics. Rousing silence. Zip. But you must listen to the PRO folks, catch their thinking and give well-studied replies if you dissent. How to accomplish this?

Hear the PRO and NO at a “Fair and Balanced” forum being planned Saturday morning, March 10. Details at denverInc.org. Sponsored by INC, it is a wide look. The PRO presentations at Olympic Committee (OC) have dwelt on benefits, not delved into the traffic, housing, water, air, infrastructure concerns facing us here and now. Online survey devised by the OC exist to get your opinions to be considered and mayhap be used for marketing. If you wish, you can say “No” (and may comment that the survey looks one-sided). A bid decision is to be decided March 31. Contact the OC and Councilpersons. See denvergov.org/explore-the-games for PRO side. Google “Olympics” for many views.

The thing not to do is just badmouth the Olympics, or anything/anyone. Badmouthing isn’t productive, doesn’t make you look smart—just insecure, lazy and yeah—nasty. Not your goal? It contributes to the dangerous “Us and Them” divisiveness that seems to be growing by the day, like the flu. “Badmouth” is traced to the Mandingo language. It entered into current use upon publication in the Saturday Evening Post of a 1941 story by humorist James Thurber, “He Badmouthed Everybody.”

Badmouth, divisiveness, us/them, all scary. Let’s change to goodmouthing. Say something—lots of things—nice today. Example: our neighborhood working to preserve the Past and the Planet. Preserve the planet, so there’ll be folks here to enjoy the historic houses and grounds we might save! A positive neighborhood can keep improving. So can the City, Country, World. Goodmouthing is easy. Count your blessings. Pass them on. As St. Patrick drove the nasty snakes out of Ireland, drive away nasty badmouth attitudes from our land. Thus saith Merry Sunshine.

Diana Helper is a writer, singer, neighborhood and open space advocate—including being a creator of the Buchtel Trail/Prairie Project—an INC delegate, and an active alumna of Oberlin College. She has written for The Profile for over 30 years; she and her husband John are longtime UP residents.