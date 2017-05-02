The Profile's Letters to the Editor, May 2017: more on goose feces...

In your April Profile, you published an article about geese and the parks. You should know that a citizens group entitled, Citizens to Restore the Park, has been working behind the scenes to bring pressure to bear on the City to finally get serious about the Canadian Geese problem.

We have collected plans developed by jurisdictions across the country to deal with the problem. It should be noted that Denver has no clear plan in place. Jurisdictions throughout the country have done far more than Denver to address the problem. We have studied the Parks budget and it is clear limited resources have been allocated to alleviate the problem.

Most important of all, we have evidence from health professionals that geese have caused health problems. We want the City to deal with the problem before we have a health incident. Children have picked up the goose poop. Dogs and people have tracked it into their homes. School yards are littered with goose poop. One goose deposits one and one half pounds of poop per day. There are hundreds, if not thousands of geese in Wash Park, so the math is obvious. It is both a health and safety concern, as well as a quality of life concern.

Steven Spirn, Ph.D., JD. Representative of Citizens to Restore the Park