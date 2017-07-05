PROFILE Letters, July 2017: Goose poop

More on goose feces

[I] read with great interest the articles in your June issue related to our parks and its "stewardship" as a high priority by city councilpersons. It was also interesting to read about expensive improvements to the parks as envisioned as part of the 2017 Go Bonds Park and Recreation Committee. Nowhere was there mention of the most basic quality of life issue facing the citizens in their enjoyment of our wonderful park system; namely, the invasive nature of overwhelming numbers of Canadian Geese.

Improvements to the parks are a great thing. For example, a million dollars to redesign the children's playground in Wash Park will certainly be welcomed by the parents and children who use that playground. However, what good is a new playground if it is still littered with unsightly and dangerous goose poop? We have a petition on change.org asking the city to develop a serious plan to deal with the geese. Without any publicity and limited word of mouth, approximately 500 citizens have already signed it. Stories reported by signees include attacks by geese, baby carriages needing to be cleaned of poop before being brought into homes, inability to sit in the grass, dogs taken to vets right after eating goose poop, etc. On and on go the stories and problems. Cities throughout the country have developed detailed plans to deal with Canadian Geese, why is Denver so slow to see the problem right before it? Children have picked up goose poop in the very playground that is to be redeveloped.

It is not an overstatement to say that quality of life as well as health and safety are real issues related to the geese population. Our group has documented evidence to support these claims. Do we need a full blown health or safety issue before the problem will finally be addressed? When the city and county get sued because of some serious problem we do not want to be the ones who say WE TOLD YOU SO. Time for a Plan. Time for Action.

Steven Spirn, Ph.D., JD. Representative of Citizens to Restore the Parks.