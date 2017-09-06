Opinion: A primer on RNOs and why you should care

As president of a Registered Neighborhood Organization (RNO) in the City of Denver, I get a lot of questions. Some questions are about the neighborhood like, “Who is our City Council person?” or “When are we painting the other side of the Evans Bridge?” Other questions are about the organization, asking what an RNO is, what we do and why they should care.

To put it simply, an RNO is a community organization created by the City of Denver so communities can be incorporated into the city communication process. While given this basic structure, RNOs are required to self-identify their own bylaws, boundaries, leadership and meeting times. They are only required to meet publicly at least once per year and have at least 12 members. This means that each RNO is a bit different. Some RNOs have meetings every month, some take a break for the summer and some only have one meeting a year.

This brings us to my neighborhood, Overland Park Neighborhood Association (OPNA). In 1979, our founders set up our structure to have an open public meeting once a month, except for November and December, when we take a break for holidays. The entirely volunteer board of OPNA was set up to guide the organization, but not to decide things for the neighborhood.

Instead, we have our monthly public meeting where issues are presented for everyone to hear from the source and make decisions accordingly. This can result in some rowdy meetings. However, it also allows people to engage directly in their neighborhood and gives flexibility to allow both individual decisions, if not everyone agrees, and collective decisions if everyone is on the same page.

Even with this engaging format, getting people to participate is difficult. We keep meetings concise so more people attend, and instead of bombarding members with emails, we provide useful links in our meeting minutes for neighbors wanting more information. For example, a link to sign up for city council notifications, without having to wait for us to filter and disseminate. We also created a website (opnadenver.org) and use Facebook to get information out and engage people.

The biggest takeaway about this, however, is why you should care. Who cares if a neighborhood gets notifications from the city, or meets once a month, or even once a year?

You should.

RNOs are the first line of communication from the City, and one of the best ways you can know what’s happening in your community, and then take action if you choose. If you find yourself asking questions like “Why didn’t I know about this earlier?” or “Is there a reason our neighborhood doesn’t have compost service?” you should reach out to your local RNO. Show up to a meeting, maybe even consider running for a position on the board if you want to see more being done about issues important to you.

If Woody Allen is to be believed, then “80 percent of success is showing up.” So make sure you’re showing up.

Mara Owen

Resident, Overland Park Neighborhood

President, Overland Park Neighborhood Association