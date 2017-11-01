Opinion: What if Denver had voted no?

By Kyle Chism, advisory board member for the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs

As I take the light rail to a game or walk to Wash Park or the library, I wonder how our city and our neighborhoods would be different if voters had rejected the construction of a new airport in 1998? Or if the voters had rejected T-REX in 1999 and FasTracks in 2004?

Could you imagine? Had Denver International Airport (DIA) not been built, our economy wouldn’t be the same. DIA is one of the biggest catalysts for the region. Denver is now a major player on the world stage in aerospace, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and even microbrews. Good thing we aren’t still flying out of Stapleton.

Now, consider this: What about that lesser known initiative back in 2007, the Better Denver Bond? We didn’t know it at the time, yet the passage of that bond, just ahead of the recession, kept countless Denverites employed and helped to shape the city as we know it today.

If we can use the successes of the prior measures as any sort of metric to determine if 2A through 2G are worth it, then this should be a no-brainer. The “Our Denver” bonds will make us an even better city, provide more opportunity and will continue our great record of making the right decisions.

From the new crime lab downtown, the new libraries in Green Valley Ranch and Stapleton, a new animal shelter to numerous transportation projects and library renovations in our very neighborhood, that program touches our lives daily.

With that, this November we again have an opportunity to be a part of shaping Denver’s future, with “yes” votes on the new $937 million “Our Denver” bond measures.

A major focus of these bond measures: transportation and mobility improvements, where 287 miles of streets will be repaved, fixing potholes and improving traffic flow. Buchtel Boulevard, for example, would receive $8.4 million. Nine deteriorating bridges would be replaced or repaired, including four that are older than the Denver Broncos.

Denver’s bike lane network would be lengthened with 50 miles of new lanes—including new lanes on Alameda Avenue, Broadway, West 13th Avenue, 56th Avenue and Washington Street. The project also includes work on the light rail station at Colorado Center, which would connect to the bicycle and pedestrian bridge.

Additionally, 11 libraries would be modernized and updated to ensure safety and functionality for all ages. Closer to home, the 1970s-era Eugene Field Branch Library would receive $2.1 million to address safety concerns and to add power and connectivity within the building.

Not to be forgotten, these measures would support the critical role Denver Health serves by creating a new Outpatient Medical Center. This $75 million facility would provide the best treatment for heart disease, cancer and mental health care for Denver residents.

