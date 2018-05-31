Publisher's Note: Personal Musings on Ownership Change

Since purchasing this paper, I have taken great pride in being a champion for community journalism in challenging times. But, as you aware from our front page article, this issue represents my last as co-owner and publisher.

Let me start by sharing my personal thoughts about our new owners Colorado Community Media (CCM). I got to know the incoming publisher Jerry Healey while serving on the Colorado Press Association board of directors. He is knowledgeable and well-respected with a great sense of humor. Most importantly, Jerry’s commitment to journalistic integrity is unassailable. You are in good hands.

× Expand Jill Farschman

Colorado Community Media is a family-run business owned by husband and wife team Jerry Healey and Ann Macari Healey. While their publications represent many fine communities, Washington Park Profile and Life on Capitol Hill provide access to the wonderful neighborhoods in the heart of Denver. Our papers are kind of the “donut hole” for CCM’s “donut” of local papers serving communities throughout the greater Front Range. Our publications fit really well into the mix, so the decision to sell to CCM in particular makes a ton of sense.

The award-winning CCM team is well-equipped to offer the high-caliber neighborhood news our readers have come to expect while expanding the advertising opportunities for local businesses seeking to reach a wider audience. With a humming newsroom, topnotch production talent and gifted editorial staff, the papers will remain hyper-local and substantive. I tried very hard to honor what came before me while along the way implementing improvements in appearance, production processes and content. Starting in July, you will undoubtedly witness a similar evolution as CCM puts their unique stamp on the papers.

Before signing off, please indulge me with a few gushing acknowledgments … First, I’d like to personally thank my beloved husband and business partner Jay for his unwavering support throughout this venture. Profound gratitude to our operations and creative manager Alecia Duncan who is relocating to her hometown Colorado Springs to start a new career as an educator. The public school system will be lucky to have her. To all of our freelance editorial contributors and staff, I thank you for the sincere care you put into writing meaningful content for the enjoyment of our cherished readers. To the stalwart and loyal advertisers who financially underwrite community journalism, please know that CCM will further create value for your businesses. Readers, we love you — please continue buying local!

I will be involved actively at CCM for the next few months to help wherever I can. Beyond that, stay tuned.

Meanwhile, enjoy this final issue produced by our current team and please welcome Colorado Community Media with open hearts as they take this treasured publication to the next level.