Profile Letters, November 2017: Wash Park Loop Road, Goose Petition

Re: Wash Park Loop Road

My husband and I are empty nesters. We moved to Denver seven years ago. My husband was born and raised here and it is his dream to spend the rest of his life here in the city that he loves. Empty nesters are the seconded largest group moving to Denver.

Like lots of people over 60, we walk in Wash Park with our friends and two dogs regularly. Many of us don't feel safe or welcome in Wash Park anymore, especially on busy weekends. The changes made to the loop road unnecessarily make the park impossible for too many of us.

We want our park to be for everyone. Now our walking area is very narrow in large sections and the new bike racing lane is filled with racing bikes that move at uncontrollably fast speeds. Pedestrians are being hit.

We are asking for a equitable solution that is fair to everyone.

Sincerely,

Laura Cary

Re: Goose petition

Response to letter from Judith M. Cole in September, 2017, issue of The Washington Park Profile:

I have lived near Wash Park for more than ten years, and I respectfully disagree with many of the perceptions about Canada geese that a reader expressed in your September issue.

Yes, the birds are attractive. And perhaps they coexist peacefully with other wildlife in the park. But they do not coexist peacefully with the park’s human population. Contrary to the reader’s assertion, geese can be quite aggressive: last year I watched two of the birds, apparently protecting a nest, attack and knock to the ground a young mother who was walking with her child. When I approached the woman to help, she told me she had recently undergone surgery and was afraid she had sustained an injury as she fell. I hope she recovered from the experience.

[Recently], I observed a flock of geese waddling across Alameda at Marion during rush hour. They almost caused several rear-end collisions.

And how can we discuss Canada geese without mentioning the filth they create wherever they go?

Urban communities must control wildlife within their boundaries. Wild creatures can best be enjoyed at the zoo or in their native habitat (the mountains, the forest) not in a bustling urban environment where clashes occur with increasing frequency. Local governments must invest resources to manage the geese before the problems grow worse. We must encourage the birds to resume their normal migratory pattern rather than become permanent residents of our parks and ponds.

A group of citizens has posted an online petition that urges authorities to address these issues thoughtfully and humanely. I encourage interested residents to add their voices at change.org. Search "Denver Goose Remediation."

Sincerely,

John Haralson