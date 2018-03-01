Profile Letters, March 2018: Protect public lands and establish energy security

Senator Michael Bennett and Congressman Jared Polis recently introduced a bill that would preserve 96,445 acres of wildlife in Colorado. Our public lands are being threatened by the current administration and this bill will help secure those lands and the promise they provide.

About a year ago, the Trump Administration withdrew about two million acres of protected land in Utah so that coal-mining could take place. He followed up by authorizing offshore oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge—a risky practice in a sensitive environment at a time when oil production is already high. The rationale for both changes was the same—energy production. He’s enacted these changes while putting a tariff on solar panels to damage the renewable energy market and limit energy growth from solar.

The Trump Administration is focusing too heavily on developing non-renewable forms of energy instead of cultivating renewable options which would provide long-term energy security to our country and communities. While it has historically cost more to extract energy from solar than it has by investing in coal, natural gas and other nonrenewable options, as of 2016, solar power has become a more financially efficient option than oil or coal.

The simple fact of the matter is that we are able to achieve energy security and reduce the cost of energy for consumers while improving our efforts to conserve our natural spaces in Colorado and throughout the country. Protecting our public lands and creating a sustainable and secure energy future are incredibly important challenges—and ones that we should all advocate to advance.

— Erik Clarke, Denver, Colorado