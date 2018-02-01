Publisher's Note, February 2018: Women’s March on Colorado revisited

Hard to believe a year has passed since I attended and wrote about the inaugural Women’s March on Colorado. What a year it’s been in terms of women’s issues!

So how was this year’s march different? The whole event was more geographically contained and managed than last year. The route was greatly reduced to a pathway directly around Civic Center Park rather than threading throughout downtown. There was a more visible police presence. Men participated, but anecdotally, the numbers seemed lower. Political leaders were conspicuously absent from the speaker line-up.

So, now what are we supposed to do with the anger and frustration? While powerful slogans, #MeToo and “Time’s Up!” alone cannot create meaningful, lasting change, they are a start. These movements are catalysts for public awareness and conversation. Concrete action is underway with droves of women running for public office, more mandatory training sessions and forms of activism like the Women’s March itself.

As mentioned last year, this march isn’t just about women. The event’s signage, programming and social chatter encompass a larger progressive agenda including climate change, healthcare access, immigration policy and racial justice. It is impossible to ignore the anti-Trump sentiment present as well. The vitriol was amped up another few notches with a noticeable increase in profanity. Last year, my use of the f-bomb generated some intense responses from readers despite a written warning in my note’s header. This year, I was hard pressed to take photos that could appear in print.

The scope of women’s issues is so vast—from condescension to sexual violence with numerous challenges in between. I don’t know about you, but I am sickened by the daily revelations of bad behavior and hush money in the form of legal settlements. Simply put, we seem to have a systemic cultural problem with equality. Cases have permeated private and public businesses, academia, media, Hollywood, Government and Olympics to name a few. A gross and festering underbelly has been revealed—propped up through decades of complicity. Predators apparently continued stalking the innocent and less powerful in broad daylight while offering us admirable public personas. These predators succeeded because those in the know chose to look the other way. More tragic is the length of time it’s taken for all of this to come to light and the extensive nature of the cover-up. HR, business and civic leaders have clearly been asleep at the wheel at best and duplicitous at worst.

Honestly, I believe in the end the best action we can all take is to raise good men and reinforce the value of womanhood in our everyday lives.