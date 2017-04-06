The Profile's Letters to the Editor, April 2017: funding diverse transportation

I live on South Lincoln Street near Alameda and find the constant noise from traffic to be a stressor. While walking this section of Lincoln is unpleasant because of cars, walking along Broadway one block to the west is different. For a stretch along Broadway, there is more space between the sidewalk and the traffic because of a bicycle lane between the parking along the street and the sidewalk, an arrangement which shields a person traveling on the sidewalk from some of the noise from the street. In addition, the cyclists are protected from the traffic by the line of parked cars. In order to increase and improve the options for moving about the Washington Park area in a manner which is safe, enjoyable, and protected from pollution, I urge you to ask your state legislators to support HB17-1242, which would increase funding for diverse modes of transportation. If you do not know who your legislators are, you can visit leg.colorado.gov/find-my-legislator.

Jonathan Huie

Dear Editor,

I was greatly saddened by Jill Farschman's account of the many participants in the women's rally at the State Capitol. I live a few blocks away and considered going, but did not because of a health problem. Now I'm glad I didn't.

I took part in many demonstrations for civil rights and an end to the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early 1970s. Some participants then were angry, but I can say the emphasis was on peace, justice, unity, and-yes-love.

The lessons of 50 years ago are still valid today. We should be calm and reasonable in our approach and continue to work for the enlightenment of misguided "enemies." We should also try to reach as many voters who do not share our views as possible. There will be another election in a year and a half which will again determine the balance of power in Congress.

A true nonviolent approach to solving social problems means affirming every day that love is stronger than hate, hope is stronger than despair, and courage to act rightly is stronger than fear.

Sincerely,

Margaret R. Puls.