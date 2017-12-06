The Profile's Youth Voices, December 2017: pooch or partner?

By Ella Stephens

Let’s face it, you’ve always wondered if you should look for a companion, or a pet to keep you company at night. There’s always the question of whether it would be less stress to have a pooch or a partner. Sure, a partner can talk and give you chocolate, but a dog will never cheat on you, lie to you or disappoint you for that matter.

According to New York Daily News, 80 percent of dog owners say dogs are more trustworthy than their partners. That should be pretty reassuring if statistics are what you’re looking for to feel like you’re not alone. Other surveys also uncovered the statistics that 94 percent of dog owners consider their pooch as family and 75 percent of those lovers include those dogs in proposals, and special events. People Magazine revealed a survey from rover.com that says 54 percent of people with dogs probably like their pet more than their partner.

To be fair, it’s understandable to want to have a gushy, sweet relationship that’s just like the movies. This world is a crazy place with a lot of people and it’s hard to believe you’ll find a person that shares your exact interests. You can adopt a cute little puppy who can grow up admiring you, or a mature middle-aged dog who’s just happy they have a family to rely on.

A dog or puppy can be easily trained, while a man can’t be tamed. The saying, “Men are dogs,” is honestly just offensive to dogs. Dogs are loyal and will do anything to make you smile; they even know when you’re sad.

Huffington Post surveyed 1,000 people and 38 percent said they choose their pooch over their partner in a relationship. These are people that have it all, a dog and a partner. Dogs will love you if you’ve gained a little weight, come home aggravated after a bad day or even if you come home later than usual. Dogs provide the emotional support that your partner may never have. They’ll listen to you when you cry in their arms (or paws), and they’ll give you that extra opinion on a situation when you need it. Dogs can’t actually give their opinion, but they can give that puppy-dog face that shows you exactly how they’re feeling.

Sure, there are those numerous social media posts with photos of gushy couples, but the ones who are proven to be happier are the ones who have a picture of their dog in their wallet.

