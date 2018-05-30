Youth Voices: Power of Pain

In the 11th grade, the students study Wolfram von Eschenbach's knight story, which provides students with time for self reflection. The written work below highlights what has ripened within the students during 11 years at a Waldorf School.

Ina Jaehing

HS Humanities Teacher

By Julia Etkin

How we respond to the negativity that is bestowed in our lives is what essentially defines our human experience. The adversaries we face allow us to tap into our deeper selves and explore our beliefs.

Both the negative and positive experiences we undergo throughout our lives are lessons each of us must learn in order to reach and understand our full potential here on earth. We will keep experiencing the same lessons time after time until we learn to grow from them, and that is why it is important to be accepting of all circumstances that occur throughout our lifetime, so we can learn and move onward.

× Expand Julia Etkin Julia Etkin.

The modern mindset is often that these hardships are happening to us, whereas if we shift our perspective, the hardships are responding to us. How we react gives way for future situations and how they will both affect us and be presented to us.

The negative aspects in life are often seen through the eyes of the beholder as wisdom and motivation. We must view painful experiences this way; otherwise, we dwell in a stagnant place of self-pity and laziness, giving pain its power.

These immeasurable negative experiences are knowledge; they enable truth that stays with us, because it becomes part of us. Hardship enables diversity of thought, and this is power in all aspects. We get to choose what defines us, so when we are punched in the gut with enormous hardships and painful experiences, we cannot let that pain alone make us who we are. The pain is different for all, but for none worse than the other.

We must take this pain we did not ask for, grow through it, learn everything it has to offer and continue to live. The greatest lesson we as human beings could ever learn is how to be at peace with our pain. We must learn to emit the frequency of gratitude while challenged with negativity. Without the challenges, life would be boring. Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.

The preceding is an entry in this month’s Washington Park Profile Youth Voices Series in which a story, written by a student from a school in our coverage area, is featured.

Julia Etkin is in the 11th grade at the Denver Waldorf School.