People of South Denver, August 2017: DU Chancellor Rebecca Chopp

DU Chancellor Rebecca Chopp credits her Midwestern roots with instilling the deep sense of responsibility toward community and ethical leadership that would later steer her toward shaping the direction of higher education.

As an undergraduate math major at Kansas Wesleyan University, Chopp “stumbled onto religious studies” and found herself unexpectedly smitten. “I was fascinated,” she recalls. “Religion is very much about life in community. How you take care of each other, how you build a better world. There’s a sense that lives can have a meaning and purpose that fulfills the individual but is also beyond the individual.”

× Expand RebeccaChopp1 Chancellor Chopp at the 2016 University of Denver graduation ceremony. Photo courtesy University of Denver.

Ordained in the United Methodist Church and encouraged by her seminary, she decided to pursue a Ph.D. “I didn’t even know what it was—I’m a first-generation college kid—but I got a wonderful scholarship to the University of Chicago and got my Ph.D. in theology partly because I knew it was going to be very difficult in the ministry and I had a child and a husband.”

Chopp taught at UCHI before joining the faculty of Emory University, where she taught theology and women’s studies and eventually became provost. “I really liked administration,” she says. “Working with people, building an organization, thinking about the tough issues facing higher education and providing opportunities for students, no matter their backgrounds.”

After 15 years at Emory and a brief stint as dean at Yale, she served as president of Colgate University for seven years and as president of Swarthmore College for five, before becoming DU Chancellor in 2014. “The role is complex because you’ve got students, parents, alumni, staff and faculty—some of whom have tenure for life. Importantly for a place like DU and Emory, you’ve got the community, local and state government. But I enjoy it. I so believe in the power of education. It has driven innovation, the public good, health and civic well being.”

Chopp emphasizes creating an inclusive global community that reflects our global economy. “When we were developing our strategic plan we talked to about 300 employers. One of their biggest needs is to hire people who can solve problems and seize opportunities in diverse environments. For the sheer benefit of this country’s well being in every sector of the economy, we need to create environments in which people can both feel grounded and challenged educationally. Businesses and organizations want the very best talent available, no matter where they’re from.”

That means attracting the best students, “first to serve Denver and the Rocky Mountain West and then the entire world,” Chopp says. “We have to make sure we provide access to middle-class and lower-income students. What weighs on me is finding financial aid for future leaders from Denver. We also want to make sure that the faculty, staff and senior staff reflects that only-the-best ethic. That means we have to be very inclusive. As one businessperson said to me recently, if everybody is just the same around the table you’re never going to get the best decision. Inclusiveness simply makes for better decisions.”

Fostering inclusiveness also requires educating people to respectfully express and listen to different perspectives. She believes liberal arts education plays an invaluable role in nurturing that ability. “It is more relevant than ever,” she says. “It teaches you to think across boundaries, to solve problems, to communicate and to think critically. Ideally, the liberal-arts educated person listens to this and that perspective and is able to draw what’s in common and make that new and applicable.”

But liberal arts education “needs to be refreshed,” Chopp adds. “We live in a digital world. People must have digital literacy, know how to communicate and how to seek and use knowledge. And no matter where our graduates go—to Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Salina, Kansas or Shanghai—we live in a digital and global world. Liberal arts education needs to be even more sophisticated, flexible and agile.”

Curriculum has already shifted to reflect a global focus. “You wouldn’t teach economics any longer just about the U.S. economy because it is now global. In my field of religion, we now have Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim classes. The religion program works with our school of international studies and we have a joint Ph.D. program with Iliff School of Theology.”

About 70 percent of DU students study abroad. “We’re one of the top schools for study abroad. Students can study at a university in Japan, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro. We prepare them to go and help them understand what they’ve learned when they return. 10 percent of our undergraduates and students in our graduate programs are international students who help internationalize the campus. Outside these doors, Denver has become a very international city. Our students are all over Denver doing some kind of civic engagement; many working with immigrant communities. We have a program in our hospitality school, for example, that trains immigrants to get better jobs in the restaurant world.”

When asked how she sees DU’s role within the greater Denver community, Chopp notes that DU began as “a university to serve the public good, especially to educate leaders.” She cites a long history of doing just that, recently enhanced by former Chancellor Daniel Ritchie. “Our strategic plan and our hope and dream are to become more systematically mingled with our neighborhood and city.”

Unlike the “ivory tower” view of higher education of prior generations, Chopp believes “our students learn best if our faculty does their research out in Denver. We have intellectual capital that can address needs in the state. We’re just beginning to implement a program called Colorado Grand Challenges, where we will take a specific issue and amass a group of faculty and students with people in the state to address it. I would like to take our phenomenal faculty and make it a hub for the neighborhood.”

The university’s campus master plan addresses development around DU’s borders. “We’re about to build a 500 bed, first-year residence hall to accommodate more students on campus which we believe our neighbors want. We hope that, working with our neighbors, we can help direct development to make a much more intentional community with some nicer restaurants and a little more retail. We’ve hired a firm called Ayers Saint Gross out of Baltimore who have done this very successfully for Washington University, Johns Hopkins and Emory, when I was there. They’re very good at getting neighborhood input.”

Chopp sees her greatest contribution as creating what she calls a “holistic DU.” “First, helping DU become one of several schools in the country dedicated to creating the “new 21st century.” Giving students not only head but heart knowledge, academic knowledge, skills and ethical leadership traits. In the 20th century, we educated the head and we did it really well, but now we need to educate the whole person. The second part is a DU that’s intermingled with community; partnering with organizations to improve the lives of people in the state and beyond, continuing to make us a go-to place for people in business, politics and the arts.”

As for what brings her joy? “Being part of this passion that students, faculty, board members and others have. Watching students graduate and knowing their lives will be forever transformed. Being part of faculty members’ efforts to create robots to work with people with autism or policy to address some of Colorado and the federal government’s most pressing issues. And there’s this unique “can-do” attitude in the West that’s different from the East. I believe geography dictates attitude and I think the open skies and mountains here are really inspirational.”

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who is contributing in extraordinary ways and might make a good subject for this column, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.