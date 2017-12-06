Brian Eichenberger of Columbine Chorale: People of South Denver

Brian Eichenberger of Columbine Chorale follows in father's steps

For Brian Eichenberger, directing and conducting the Columbine Chorale is a labor of love and family legacy. After co-directing for years, he inherited the position from his father Richard, who taught music at South High School for decades. Eichenberger’s mother, formerly a music teacher at Graland Country Day School, attended South High, and the couple raised their children in the neighborhood, where Eichenberger attended former Washington Park Elementary and Byers Junior High before the family relocated to Park Hill.

“I sang in the choir in school but my parents never pushed music on us, it was just always in the house,” he says. “But music came easily to me so I gravitated in that direction because I could excel at it without working too hard,” he adds, laughing.

× Expand Brian Eichenberger Brian Eichenberger is passionate about his craft and leads by example, always ready to demonstrate body language and tone. Photo by Haines Eason.

After graduating from George Washington High School, Eichenberger majored in music at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. “I went there because of the choral program directed by Randolph “Casey” Jones that I’d heard in high school and found magnificent,” he says. He married a fellow music student right out of college and the couple moved to Osage County, Oklahoma, where his wife had grown up. “My father-in-law is an independent oil producer and I went to work for him to see if that was something I wanted to do,” he explains. “Within 30 minutes I realized it was not but I learned a lot. Both of our sons were born in Tulsa and we still have family there.”

After moving back to Denver, Eichenberger taught middle school in Littleton before landing a job teaching social studies at Yeshiva Toras Chaim, an orthodox Jewish boarding school in West Denver, for 11 years. He went on to teach vocal and instrumental music at West High School for 16 years, where he conducted the famous Singing Christmas Tree.

“The Singing Christmas Tree was a wonderful tradition that began in 1941 as a women’s choir of about 20 people standing on tables and chairs in the shape of a tree, holding candles and singing Christmas carols,” he says. “It evolved into this steel structure holding 80 kids that was conical in shape. We would light it up and dress in green and it was a visual and singing spectacular. Pragmatically, it kept music in that building when I think it otherwise would have been cut out entirely because the strong feeling was that these kids need more literacy, more math; so let’s eliminate everything else and give them more. But I think that’s backwards because they just shut down, and so many studies show how helpful a good music program is in not only supporting but fostering and improving kids’ test scores.”

Rather than reinvent himself anew within Denver Public Schools (DPS), Eichenberger retired in 2014 when his position was reduced by half. “West was undergoing big changes and with the emphasis on standardized tests it just got sort of phased out,” he says. “But it was a good run and I do miss the kids a lot! I recently discovered how much because I’ve been conducting auditions for the DPS Citywide Choir so I’ve gotten to go back to the schools and audition and interview kids. There is such a wide variety of talent and it’s good to get back in touch with that high school energy which is diffused but so positive. I discovered that I fed off that energy all those years. It had a rejuvenating effect on me.”

But although his career in teaching children has ended, his passion for inspiring and directing adults continues to grow and thrive through his leadership role at the Columbine Chorale. “My duties at Columbine Chorale increased while I taught at West and the two positions sort of grew together,” Eichenberger says. “Dad didn’t retire completely until about 10 years ago and at 93, he’ll still come in to conduct a piece; so that’s fun.”

The Columbine Chorale began as a collaboration between Eichenberger’s father and his former Choir Director at Adam’s State, Randolph Jones. “He was a product of the Concordia Saint Olaf tradition of choral music as was my Dad, who went to Concordia and knew the founders of its school of thought. While I was at Adams State, we did a European tour in the summer of 1976 and my family went along. My Dad and Casey decided to start up another choir in Denver and formed the Colorado Choir in 1977.”

The partnership lasted 10 before the pair split in 1987 over creative differences. “The Colorado Choir still exists and Dad formed the Columbine Chorale,” Eichenberger explains. “Some of the singers from the original choir went in both directions but it ended up being a good thing. Dad directed the Columbine Chorale until about 1993, when we started co-directing.”

Since taking over choir direction in 2004, Eichenberger has infused the organization with his own sensibility. “My main focus is providing as broad a variety of music as possible while staying within a rigid idea of what the chorale genre ought to be and preserving the musical integrity,” he says. “I usually don’t do pop stuff although I did do a lullaby written by Billy Joel that was a really nice arrangement. There has to be some musical meat while providing a variety of styles to keep the singers and audience interested. I think audiences struggle with an all-Brahms or all-Mozart concert so I strive to keep it interesting and the reactions of my audience in recent years has been—Wow! That was so much fun. They’re not just sitting and having the concert happen to them; they’re right there in it.”

The Columbine Chorale rehearses at the Denver Waldorf School and performs three times a year. Performance venues include Saint Paul Lutheran Church in downtown Denver, Lakewood United Methodist Church and Central Christian Church on South Cherry Creek Drive. This year’s Christmas program entitled “Midwinter Songs” includes “two separate settings of In the Bleak Midwinter, a lively version of Patapan, a mix of familiar and less familiar carols, some jazzy, ballad-type pieces and 16th century polyphonic music,” Eichenberger says. “In March, we’re doing a program with Latin texts, the idea being to offer as much variety within Latin music as possible, defining it broadly as music with Latin roots and in romance languages.”

Eichenberger strives to keep his singers as interested and engaged as his audience. “Denver is a community rich with choirs and singers have the luxury of picking a choir pretty much based on personality and rehearsal style,” he says. “There are a lot of very dogmatic, almost disciplinarian approaches. I never understood how you could make music in an atmosphere of fear but some choir directors are wonderful at that and end up producing a very disciplined sound, which is a good thing.” He describes his own approach, however, as the opposite. “I diffuse everything with humor. I believe it’s important to keep the work ethic strong but I don’t want to exhaust people. I like to keep it fun.”

“I usually don’t do pop stuff although I did do a lullaby written by Billy Joel that was a really nice arrangement. There has to be some musical meat while providing a variety of styles to keep the singers and audience interested. I think audiences struggle with an all-Brahms or all-Mozart concert so I strive to keep it interesting and the reactions of my audience in recent years has been—Wow! That was so much fun."

He sees chorus members as an extended family and while he admits he’s less interested in music theory than some conductors, he excels at bringing the music to life through an emphasis on perfecting overall phrasing. “The feeling in a piece of music is already there, it’s just a matter of getting singers to feel a phrase in as close to exactly the same way as possible and get it across to the audience at the same time. I am in search of the perfect moment, the perfect phrase and the perfect three or four notes in a piece of music that go exactly the way you want them to. And although we can find these moments in rehearsal, it’s magnified and so much more special when it’s done in front of an appreciative audience. It doesn’t happen very often but when it does, everybody feels it and it’s indescribable really. If you ask me what the meaning of life is, that’s it right there.”

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who is contributing in extraordinary ways and might make a good subject for this column, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.