The Profile's People of South Denver, May 2017: Charlotte Elich

Bohemian? Hand-crafted? Artistic? Whimsical? Although Charlotte Elich’s stores’ unique sensibilities defy accurate description, if you live in Platt Park or surrounding neighborhoods, you probably know her by the distinctive flavor of the wares displayed at her 5 Green Boxes clothing boutique or “big” store. The latter is filled with a cornucopia of colorful objects for home and lifestyle designed to enliven the senses and make people smile.

A Denver native, Elich, one of six children, helped pioneer the retail district now known as “Old South Pearl” in the late 70s, and credits her heritage for her singular style. “I come from a pioneer family,” she says. “My Mom and Dad grew up in Pueblo and their parents came from Italy and Croatia. “My mother sewed all our clothes for holidays and I learned knitting and crocheting from my aunts.” Her father, a barber in University Hills and part-time artist and inventor, “was instrumental in getting all of us jobs because he’d cut people’s hair and brag about his kids.”

× Expand Charlotte Elich in her shop, 5 Green Boxes. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

After graduating from Cherry Creek High School, Elich embarked on a serendipitous career path, attending the University of Northern Colorado on a music scholarship. “I didn’t last long, I think because I didn’t understand the party mentality,” she says. “I guess I was a little more serious. And it was crowded; I couldn’t get the classes I wanted.”

She quit in 1972, returned to Denver, and got a job at Cloth World, later landing a position with help from her dad as assistant to the owner of an automotive equipment repair shop for the next five years, where she picked up bookkeeping and other business-management skills. “My boss had tons of confidence in me,” she says. “He never left his job or went on vacation until I showed up, and then he was gone a lot. He offered me that business but I couldn’t see myself in a man’s world like that, always having to prove that you knew stuff.”

In her spare time, Elich took classes in weaving, igniting a lifelong passion. “I saw a big, beautiful loom at a Swedish neighbor’s house and just knew I had to learn how to weave,” she says. “And then I heard about a yarn store for sale, but it didn’t really seem like a good value. This was a time when macramé and off-loom weaving were very popular, so I thought, why not just open up my own store?”

Her former boss bought a building at Jewell and South Pearl where she rented space to launch Skyloom Fibres in 1977, with help from family and friends. “We remodeled, sanded floors, exposed brick and opened the basement,” she says. “There wasn’t a lot on the street at the time, but galleries and a pharmacy where Pajama Baking Company is now. But the store did well. I still have an article from Vogue Knitting that named us one of the best yarn shops in America.” Elich ran the shop for 23 years, offering classes and demonstrations in all kinds of crafts. “Whatever the trend was at the time: basket making, jewelry making, silversmithing, as well as spinning and weaving,” she says. “I sponsored two international fiber shows, the first year at Regis College and the next at Boettcher Concert Hall.”

About a year after opening her store, she also helped found the South Pearl Street Merchants Association, an organization in which she has served in a variety of positions over the years, most recently as board treasurer. “We held street fairs for many years and we would demonstrate spinning and weaving and other crafts there.”

In 1999, ready to expand her horizons, Elich sold everything off and opened 5 Green Boxes, along with a business partner. “The idea was ready-to-go worldly goods that came from the roots of Skyloom,” she says. “We’d worked with boiled wool. That’s when we started making boiled-wool furniture and accessories, clothing, pillows and handbags. We had wool spun for us and a knitter in town, and we met a guy who was painting furniture, and started bringing that in.”

When a space became available at 5 Green Boxes boutique’s current, corner location, Elich moved the store from the original 3,000 sq. ft. space to the 1,000 sq. ft. area, and rented out the South Pearl/Jewell location, later moving part of the emerging business back. “Businesses kind of grow themselves,” she says. “It’s not like I decided to start a boutique, the business just kind of split into two. And then about seven years ago, this space at 1570 South Pearl became available and I moved the ‘big store’ here.” The leasing agent for the redeveloped Union Station invited Elich to open 5 Green Boxes there in July 2014, where sales have proven consistently brisk.

Elich travels around the country to find just the right objects to sell in her stores. “I love the hunt,” she says. “California has great trade shows because that’s where all the fabric and bead markets are. There’s a new show in Vegas that’s probably the best in the West now and I just went to Atlanta, which has the best East Coast show. There are great importers to work with, women’s groups and families from different cultures in places like Nepal, India, the Philippines and Guatemala. I’m also always out there looking for furniture to have painted and upholstered. Designers still work with us on custom pieces and we also still make and sell some jewelry.”

And although the growing presence of large retailers on the internet has proven a challenge, Elich depends on the niche market she’s developed and still strives to nurture. “The growth of the internet has always been a factor and can be frustrating, but the whole emphasis on ‘buy local, grow local’ is maybe helping. But really it’s a special person that seeks out a little shop on a little street like this. And a lot of people don’t even know about South Pearl Street.”

The answer, of course, remains in attracting foot traffic and continuously introducing new customers to the shopping district through events such as the seasonal Sunday Farmers Market. “I’m going to take credit for that,” she says. “I had the idea and proposed doing a one-day trial market in September 2001 to the Merchants Association. The next year, we hired a manager and expanded and it took off from there. I’m always pushing to extend it to start earlier wand end later. Last year, we did go later into November when some of the best produce is still available. It’s great for business and for bringing people to Pearl Street. I have friends from all over town who come here.”

Elich was also instrumental in launching the annual South Pearl Street Winter Fest. “That’s become my little project,” she says. “It’s Friday evening and Saturday and includes the old-world Santa, a horse-drawn carriage and live music on Saturday.”

A quiet force and fixture in the neighborhood, Elich raised two girls here and lived on the street for decades prior to a recent move to West Wash Park. She remains modest, even somewhat bemused by her success. “It hasn’t been easy, but I must be doing something right, even though I learned by the seat of my pants,” she says. “I’m not sure where that came from; my parents, I guess. I just know I see the world differently than a lot of people. And I love this space; in the summer we get to plant a beautiful garden in back. I’m glad that people come in here and have fun. I mean, we have people out there hysterically laughing—that feels good.”

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who is contributing in extraordinary ways and might make a good subject for this column, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.