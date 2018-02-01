People of South Denver: Dan Landes—community builder, space shaper

Restaurateur? Chef? Author? Philosopher? Arts patron? Dan Landes defies easy classification. When asked to define himself, the multi-faceted force behind the recently renovated, re-imagined Campus Lounge thoughtfully pauses before responding. “What I do is build spaces in which to gather and create community where people can get away from the screens, and cars and minimize all the distractions,” he says.

The decision to do so in his latest venue sprang from nostalgia for the neighborhood and affection for the local haunt. Landes grew up in South Denver and attended Denver Public Schools (DPS), including Bradley Elementary, Cole Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School during mandatory busing years.

“I got a lot out of it and it helped me understand Denver as a diverse city,” he says. “I had a number of friends who went to South and spent a lot of time in Wash Park as a kid when it was a middle-class neighborhood. A lot of people left Wash Park for the suburbs during busing and then shortly after I graduated they stopped busing and people started coming back. It’s been interesting to see the houses my friends grew up in—some were single-parent homes—become some of the priciest square footage in the state.”

Landes acquired a taste for restaurant work at 15 while washing dishes at a Howard Johnson’s at I-25 and Hampden, and he continued working in restaurants while studying literature and philosophy at CSU and Western State. “I liked being in the back of the house, I liked the banter, I liked working with my hands, I liked the pace,” he says. “As I was finishing up at school, I realized I wanted to work with my hands and—come to find out—had developed a craft, which was cooking.”

He returned to Denver and worked in a couple of “art-driven, community-driven, bohemian places,” including Muddy’s Coffeehouse and City Spirit, before diving into an intensive, six-month culinary course in New York City. Back in Denver, he signed a lease on his first restaurant—vegetarian Watercourse, then located at 13th and Sherman streets—at age 25. “We opened Jan. 12, 1998 and then my son was born on Feb. 19,” he says. “I was a brand-new father, husband and businessman all at the same time. It was super intense. But the Denver culinary scene was different back then. We invested $30,000 dollars to open. You couldn’t even buy chairs for that now. And we were well-received. We started off slow but quickly got busy.”

The restaurant filled a welcome void in the Denver market. “I was a vegetarian and, in the ancient wisdom of capitalism, knew there was a demand and no supply,” he says. “In 2004, I opened Watercourse Bakery, which is now Make Believe Bakery. It’s a 100 percent vegan bakery supplying the demand for allergy-free baked goods. We’ve made a good business out of that.”

In 2007, Landes moved Watercourse restaurant to its current location at 17th and Emerson streets and launched a new vegetarian restaurant/bar, the dynamic City, O’ City, in its place. “We open at 7:00 [a.m.] and close at 2:00 in the morning,” he says. “It’s a real urban hub, the kind of place that makes Denver feel like a real city. It draws every kind of person you can imagine from the governor and famous tattoo artists to musicians and librarians and everybody in between.”

It’s also an art and literary Mecca. “We do monthly art shows and ... there’s a literary sensibility,” Landes says.” We always have quotes on the blackboard, mostly from books I’m reading. I’m proud of what we’ve built there.”

In 2009, Landes brought his signature sensibility to the international arena by opening travel hostel Oso Mariposa in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. “Every night at 8:00 we push the tables together to do a family dinner where people from all over the world–some just arriving and some who've stayed for months—eat together,” he explains. “We've created a global meeting point and arts hub where community gathers without TVs and devices. Everybody in the world has the chance to find a way to heal right now, so this is my effort to heal a very fragmented society by creating an apolitical gathering space. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Trump supporter or a Bernie supporter or anything in between. Who cares—this is about finding commonalities instead of exploiting differences.”

Landes has explored that theme in his literary endeavors. “I write fictional stories about transcendence that are metaphysical and archetypal,” he says. “My novel, Joonie and the Great Stampede, is an allegory about the birth of consciousness using prairie and mountain Front Range animals present at the confluence of Cherry Creek and the Platte at the moment when Eve eats from the Tree of Knowledge. It’s about a battle between the ‘We are consciousness’ vs. the ‘I am consciousness’ that has been taught for four years in the children’s literature course at CU-Denver.” Landes is also founding editor of quarterly literary journal Suspect Press and writes short fiction.

At the transformed Campus Lounge—the most recent project to consume his enormous creativity—Landes continues to foster community while offering innovative, internationally influenced comfort food. The smartly updated space retains the original’s retro appeal and its walls are adorned with artwork by local artists past and present. “As Denverites in the restaurant business, we don’t really have a regional cuisine but are influenced by food from all over the world,” he says. “You work in Latin, Asian and French-inspired restaurants. We wanted to bring in [an inspiring] ... approachable menu with Asian, Italian and American influences.”

Neighborhood response has been largely positive. “Everybody has their memories and I think there’s an initial reaction that it’s not the same,” Landes says. “But there’s really no way it could be. I think what we did with the paneling, horseshoe bar and booth layout creates a similar vibe. But it’s food-focused instead of TV-focused. I couldn’t be happier with the investments we made to bring everything up to code and restore the Campus Lounge to keep it going another 40 years.”

The new space also has its critics. “We always try to find the kernel of truth in what critics say, but much of it just comes from people not wanting change... I think Bonnie Brae and Wash Park get a unique experience here they don’t currently have. In creating the Campus Lounge, we had to respond to the culture that’s coming, not the culture that was. We want to be just ahead of the curve without being esoteric and leaving people behind.”

It’s also about offering an environment that welcomes families. “When I conceptualized it, I wanted a neighborhood bar with high chairs,” Landes says. “We have a lot of families with kids in here and then by 8:00, they’re cleared out and we’re starting to get a bar crowd.”

Landes calls his four children, ranging in age from six to 20, “the best part of my life. As challenging as it is, I love raising kids. I learn so much from them and then I impart good lessons. But there’s nothing like a six-month or six-year-old girl or boy to teach you patience."

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who might make a good subject, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.