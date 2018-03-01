People of South Denver: Education innovator Alex Magaña

Grant Beacon Middle School (GBMS) Principal Alex Magaña experienced the transforming power of education at an early age. “I came from a family that was always looking for work,” he says. “We moved around all over, from California to Kansas to Oklahoma. I ended up in Florida for most of middle and all of high school in schools where there was a climate that everyone should go to college.”

The encouraging environment served him well. The first person in his family to attend college, Magaña put himself through Florida State University, graduated and became an accountant for several years while working night jobs in restaurants. “A retired principal I got to know who saw that I was a Spanish-speaking male said you should be in education—there’s a real need.”

The suggestion struck an inner chord and Magaña found a job as a sixth-grade math teacher in a migrant community outside Naples, Florida. “I was hooked,” he says. “The school was 100 percent free-and-reduced lunch. I could really relate to the kids and was able to motivate them. There was the constant hustle and bustle that happens in a school where nothing’s ever the same that I enjoyed.”

He taught there for three years before relocating to Denver with his wife in 1999. “We met in Florida where she was working in schools as a speech therapist,” he says. “She’s from Canada and we just picked Denver as a place in the middle that had seasons, came out and fell in love with it.”

He took a job here teaching math at Kepner Middle School for a couple of years before moving to a corporate job for financial reasons for a couple more, but his real calling continued to beckon. “We made some adjustments and I came back as a math teacher at Lake Middle School in 2001 and later became a math coach and assistant principal. We showed tremendous academic gains there. I learned how to be a leader in a high-needs school.”

Former Grant Middle School Principal Greta Martinez hired Magaña as assistant principal in 2008 to help turn the then-troubled school around. “The community didn’t want the school, there was low enrollment and morale, high suspension rates and all kinds of things going on,” Magaña says. “That’s when we first started to come up with the Beacon program philosophy based on a model the district had come up with under DPS Superintendent Michael Bennett’s tenure. He wanted schools to have flexibility at the school level. Everything was centralized but he said you can redesign your school to develop academic practices and create opportunities to better meet individual student needs.”

Martinez and Magaña started redesigning Grant Middle School (eventually renamed Grant Beacon Middle School) and evolving Beacon program components. “At that point, it meant small math and reading classes,” Magaña says. He became principal in the 2009-10 school year and continued to explore how best to improve and personalize the school’s approach, applying for waivers of Board and State policies and bargaining agreements through the Colorado Department of Education’s Innovation Schools Act. Magaña spent more than a year reaching out to the community to find out what parents and community members wanted in a school and worked with staff members to develop and later implement a unique model to address the needs of Grant’s mostly minority and free-and-reduced-lunch-eligible population that included 50 percent second-language learners.

“The application process to become an innovation school requires you to create a model and get buy-in from the community and staff,” he explains. “The staff takes it to a vote because they are giving up some components of their bargaining agreement. The first year we had a 97 percent staff approval rating. We implemented the Beacon model that year and have shown substantial academic growth since.”

The result? A unique program that highlights four “pillars”: Blended Learning (providing and integrating technology school-wide), Extended Learning Opportunity (a longer school day and enrichment program), Character Development and Critical Thinking (both integrated curriculum-wide).

GBMS students attend classes from 7:30a.m. to 4:00p.m. and attend mandatory enrichment classes at the end of the school day, choosing from more than 60 offerings. “We partner with community businesses, organizations and teachers to provide our kids with opportunities they wouldn’t normally have,” Magaña says. “By the time our students finish eighth grade, they’ve completed more than 20 enrichment classes.”

Teachers reward students for practicing positive, constantly emphasized character traits. “We take a positive approach and celebrate achievements and kids earn leadership points for success that enable them to buy things,” Magaña says. “We also completely gutted and redesigned the whole school. We addressed parents’ concerns about bullying by locating all sixth graders, seventh graders and eighth graders in separate halls and giving sixth-grade teachers extra time in the auditorium to address any issues that might arise.”

All GBMS students receive a Google Chromebook laptop to use throughout the day and teachers utilize technology in all subjects, creating lessons online. “With many of the kids that come here, depending on what school they come from, we’re starting from scratch,” Magaña says. “We teach them digital citizenship and literacy and how to take care of a computer. Kids still have notebooks, papers and pencils but they do most of their work on the computer or transfer it there. Technology is blended and embedded into everything we do.”

× Expand Alex Magana Principal Alex Magaña visits with Grant Beacon Middle School students in science and coding classes. Photos by Haines Eason.

Since beginning to implement changes in 2010, enrollment at GBMS has climbed from 300 to well over 400, and the school has risen in DPS’s color-coded, five-level school performance framework from yellow (accredited/on watch) to green (meets expectations), the second highest category, no small achievement given GBMS’s demographics. Just as importantly, the culture has shifted dramatically.

“In year one, we saw academic improvement but the students were still controlling the culture,” Magaña says. “There were little cliques, so we put a lot of time and effort into really getting to know students, holding celebrations where we bring them down and recognize them publicly so they learn it’s cool to be smart, to do well and be kind. Now we don’t have those cliques. There’s so much positivity and everyone on the staff gets hired on that basis. In terms of suspensions, we have maybe 10 a year now, down from 160.”

GBMS’s model has worked so well that in 2015, DPS asked the school to replicate the program through the creation of an “Innovation Management Organization.” In the fall of 2016, Kepner Beacon Middle School (KBMS) opened, with Magaña serving as Executive Principal over both GBMS and KBMS.

“I didn’t really want to leave Grant so I brought in Michelle Saab as principal here at Grant to oversee the school’s focus on culture while I oversee strategic planning and hiring. It’s really rewarding to see teachers and deans have leadership opportunities here at Grant that allow me to continue expanding our student population and working with additional students at Kepner in the Southwest area. I believe strongly that we have a common vision that I can help continue to make sure there’s consistency at Grant and Kepner.”

Personal rewards from turning Grant Middle School around continue to validate the time and effort spent. “Last year, the valedictorian at South High School was one of my first students through the innovation program at Grant,” Magaña says. “She gave an incredible speech and listening to her, I knew that our supporting her helped drive her learning. Four of the students in the top of that graduating class were Grant Beacon students. Walking through the hallways and thinking back to where we were then and where we are now in terms of the environment, the staff and academics; it brings a lot of joy. It’s amazing how far we’ve come.”

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who is contributing in extraordinary ways and might make a good subject for this column, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.