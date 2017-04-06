Harry Tuft: People of South Denver

Former Denver Folklore Center owner and beloved performer Harry Tuft’s story echoes the restlessness of the changing times in which he came of age. He played piano and clarinet while growing up in Philadelphia. But it was the ukulele, baritone ukulele and guitar he taught himself in college that sparked a lifelong passion for Anglo-American folk music, just as mainstream interest in the genre began to catch on.

Captivated by the romantic possibility of living in a ski area and making music, Tuft took a break from studying architecture at Dartmouth and came to Colorado in 1960, but quickly found he hadn’t the experience or discipline to realize his dream.“I’d gotten an idea from this fellow who ran a club called the Exodus for opening a store like the Folklore Center in Greenwich Village,” he says. While the notion percolated, Tuft wandered, married, and took a variety of mountain-town jobs. When ski season ended, he migrated to Sausalito, California, working as a cab driver, carpenter and short-order cook before returning to Philadelphia, where he and his wife decided to separate.“I needed work, had been learning about old instruments from a friend and went to New York and talked with Folklore Center owner Izzy Young to get some ideas about opening a store.”

× Expand Harry Tuft performing at Swallow Hill. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

Tuft drove back to Denver in late 1961 and rented a space on 17th Avenue. “I worked on remodeling during the day and drove a cab at night, which helped me find out where the pawn shops, Goodwills and used places were,” he says. “I began my inventory with used instruments—mostly guitars, banjos, mandolins—American-made. If they needed work, I had a repairman that fixed them up. It takes time to know what makes a good instrument, in terms of materials and design. I passed on a pre-1900s Martin guitar, available for $35, because the neck had an arch of a bow. In those days, I was told it was not fixable. Well, it is, and that guitar today would sell for at least 100 times that price.”

He credits the people he hired with helping the business survive, grow and eventually, thrive. These included people like salesperson David Ferretta, then a conscientious objector doing alternative service and interested in eventually starting his own vintage music business, and Irma and Bill Fleming, a couple Tuft met through volunteer work with the Young Democrats.

“I had taken over the whole block by then and Irma, who was very smart, wanted to start a store called the Funk Shop there selling “not-yet antiques.” Kids started coming in asking for beads because it was the love-bead time and Irma started buying and selling beads.” Bill did maintenance for the store and used his considerable financial savvy to help Tuft collect money owed and pay off debt.

In the meantime, in 1964, just as folk music’s popularity was soaring—thanks to groups like Peter, Paul and Mary and performers like Bob Dylan—a fortuitous phone call from Joan Baez’s manager helped Tuft slip into folk concert promotion through the back door. “He wanted to bring her to Denver and asked if I would promote her,” Tuft says. “He said he’d walk me through it, cover all the expenses and give me 10 percent of the gross. Her concert at the Denver Auditorium Theatre [now Ellie Caulkins] sold out. I did four more Baez concerts, the Mamas and the Papas, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, a dozen or so. That really elevated the name of the Folklore Center.”

Tuft continued promoting concerts until the legendary concert promoter Barry Fey expanded to folk music. “We were good friends but I was not going to try to compete with him for artists,” Tuft says. “The riders on contracts were beginning to be longer than the contracts themselves, so I was happy to let him take over.”

By the late 70s, Tuft collaborated with Chuck Morris of the club Ebbets Field to produce live radiocasts on Friday afternoons. “We had folks like Bonnie Raitt and the Doobie Brothers,” Tuft says. “It was fun, and once again, a great help to the store’s reputation. I also started round-robin song fests called hootenannies (modeled after ones done at a coffeehouse I knew in Philadelphia) on Sunday afternoons.”

In 1979, Tuft got a group together to start Swallow Hill, eventually forming a nonprofit with performance and educational components. In 1980, he decided to close the Folklore Center. A manager took it over and moved the store to South Broadway. Unfortunately, the business floundered along with Denver’s economy. “I came in to close it in 1983, pay off the bills and keep the name solid,” he says.

The Folklore Center stayed closed while Tuft continued to perform and teach at Swallow Hill, until he reopened it in 1993 at its current location on South Pearl, across the street from where Swallow Hill had also relocated. “Swallow Hill later expanded that space and was able to do most of their concerts there, renting nearby spaces for music lessons. Eventually, they moved to their current location at East Yale.”

By January of 2015, Tuft was ready to close or sell the Folklore Center. He disclosed his intention over lunch with long-time friend, musician and customer Saul Rosenthal, who soon expressed interest in buying the store. “Saul was chairman of the board at Swallow Hill and our friendship goes back many years,” Tuft says.” Little did I know, he had a desire to own a music store, and set about to find a way to make it work.” Joining with partner Claude Brachfeld enabled Rosenthal to do just that and in August 2016, the deal closed.

Although the Denver Folklore Center had been the focus of his life for more than 50 years, Tuft experienced little regret over its sale. “Saul and Claude have been so attentive to the spirit of the store that it feels great,” he says. “And when I went to settle the original store in 1979, I acquired a business broker who said that the value of the store existed in me, it had no freestanding value. So, when I started the store again, I was determined to move the emphasis away from me. Over the years, I turned over more responsibilities for ordering and decision-making to great employees, working more and more in the background and gradually moving away from direct customer contact. So, the separation anxiety was minimal.”

Besides, the sale has freed him to pursue producing and performing music with a single-minded purpose unheard of in his prior life. In many ways, at age 80, Harry Tuft—inducted several years ago into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame and recently celebrated in a Denver City Council proclamation naming October 17th, 2016, Harry Tuft Day—is just getting started.

His last album, recorded six years ago, included backup performances by old and new friends, including Judy Collins, members of the bands, Hot Rize and Grubstake, Molly O’Brien and Richard Moore. “I’m still performing with Grubstake,” Tuft says. “We’re in our 46th year and I still perform at the Festival at Westcliffe, in the monthly hoot, First Fridays at Swallow Hill, and have friends I’m putting together concerts with outside Denver.”

Tuft has collected songs to record for an upcoming album and hopes to take tunes from his most recent album and strip out a lot of the background accompaniment, “so it sounds like it would if I came to your coffeehouse or house concerts. I’ve also proposed to Swallow Hill to do a concert with a guest down in the cafe every other month, potentially called ‘Not Only Harry Tuft.’ That would probably start in September.” Other ideas include pulling together selected audio recordings over the decades and releasing them in a Denver Folklore Center Concert Hall series.

As for advice to young musicians called to follow their bliss to make music in Colorado, Tuft, true to his nature, waxes both practical and daring. “Don’t quit your day job,” he says. “But, really, if you have a passion for music, then just do it! I think the saddest thing a person can feel is to get to a point in life where they can no longer do something they would like to have done.”

For more information on Harry Tuft, visit harrytuft.com.

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community who is contributing in extraordinary ways and might make a good subject for this column, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.