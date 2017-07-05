Stuart Milligan, People of South Denver

When Stuart Milligan played the youngest son in a Washington Park United Church of Christ production of Bye Bye Birdie at 10 years old, he had no idea he was debuting for what would later prove to be his future career. The Boston-born, Denver-raised actor—who has made his home in London for the last several decades—has appeared in such television productions as Jonathan Creek, Berlin Station, Land Girls, Midsomer Murders, Lewis, Doctor Who and The Assets, in theatrical roles including Jersey Boys, The Graduate, and All My Sons and in films such as Hunter Killer, Dead End, Festival, Spy Game and 9/11: The Twin Towers.

Milligan’s family relocated to Denver when his father accepted a professorship at Iliff School of Theology in 1959. He attended neighborhood schools including Washington Park Elementary, Byers Junior High and South High School. “I still see a core of good friends I went to Washington Park with,” he says. “Some of us went to Byers and some to Merrill and we all ended up back at South. But I was never one of the cool kids in the drama department in high school.”

Instead, he played basketball, sang in choir and did a couple of plays at a youth club at Washington Park Methodist Church. Milligan later majored in history at Nebraska Western University. “At NWU, I met the theater technical director who said if you want to meet girls, a great place to do it is in the freshman play,” he says. “I started working backstage and also getting up for these American history classes at some horrific time like seven in the morning and thinking, this is a rough gig.”

He began landing acting roles, his focus shifting toward theater. “Finally, my advisor said you’re not taking any history classes; you need to get it together,” he says. “So I started taking theater classes and also a lot of science, which interested me. I’m very proud to be the only student of NWU to graduate with a bachelor of science in theatre arts. This was in 1975 and several years later they started offering a BA in theater arts.”

He credits his college advisor with encouraging his dream. “I remember telling him I wanted to become a professional actor and feeling really vulnerable,” Milligan says. “Bless his heart, he didn’t laugh at me or give me a litany of all the things that would be in my way. He didn’t say, ‘you’re not talented enough or good luck with that,’ he just nodded and said, ‘I think that’s a great idea.’”

Through a connection in the college theater department, Milligan found work with a dinner theater in Lexington, Kentucky. “I drove out with no money and a very sketchy idea of what was expected and was asked to design a set and get a crew going,” he says. “I thought, ‘Wow, am I over my head,’ but my experience designing sets stood me in good stead.” He then performed in an outdoor drama called Simon Kenton: Frontiersman, “about this guy in Kentucky who was apparently a hero in the Indian wars,” and later found work at the Actors Theater in Louisville.

“During that time, I wanted to travel and to study in England,” he says. Milligan got a National Endowment loan and went to London. “I’d never been there, knew nobody and never thought in a million years it would be permanent. But I met my wife Rosie, who is Dutch, there. Although we have no earthly reason to be in London, over the years we made our home and raised our two daughters here.”

× Expand Stuart Milligan as Joe Keller in All My Sons at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh. Photo via stuartmilligan.com.

Early on, he missed the states. “After my first daughter was born and two other times, I got kind of irrationally homesick and said we’re packing up and everybody in my family said OK,” he recalls. “And then a job would come up and that would be put on the backburner. Looking back, I see there has been such a homogenizing of popular culture here and it’s not so different anymore. At first, I would meet directors from L.A. who would say, ‘You’re an American and you live in London—how does that work?’ But now in the [entertainment] industry, people live everywhere.”

Milligan worked in London theater after relocating. “I did a play by Jonathan Gems, now a screenwriter in L.A.,” he says. “We were all young, it was very edgy and there were lots of opportunities to do off-off-off Broadway productions. There were lunch-time theaters where people would literally bring their lunch, watch a play for 40 minutes and then go back to work. I remember doing a play in the evening in North London, leaving the theater to go to a hotel where I worked as a night porter, going home and grabbing a couple hours of sleep, then to rehearsal at 10:00a.m. and on to a lunch-time play. When you’re 23, you can do that.”

He made his television debut playing a soldier in a series called Secret Army about the Belgian resistance. “I had just finished doing Twelfth Night and my hair was really long—I thought I looked pretty dashing. And then I got this part playing a GI and had to shave it off.” His career evolved organically from there. “As an actor, it’s difficult to have a five-or ten-year plan. You kind of go from job to job. I remember promising Rosie that when I finished a long run in Jersey Boys we would go to Greece for three months. But then I got a call from my agent a month before I finished the show, saying I’d been offered a role in a play opening in Toronto, going to the Ahmanson Theater in L.A. and on to Australia, and said yes. Rosie was great. She’s been married to an actor a long time and knows that’s the deal.”

Conversely, the acting life offers parental advantages. “You’re not nine-to-five,” Milligan says. “I was really able to get to know my girls and I’m very grateful for that. I think they always loved it. Last year, I was doing a play at the National. It was press night and my youngest daughter had a glass of champagne in her hand and said, ‘Dad, I really love that you’re an actor.’ Both of them did a bit of acting, too, when they were young. They have good American accents—as you can imagine—and did a lot of radio drama and voice-over work. But they both wanted other things. My youngest daughter, who is 27, is a marine biologist and my oldest, 34, is a teacher. You’ve got to be impressed that I know their ages so easily.”

He’s also grateful to have made his living as an actor. “I’ve been very lucky,” he says. “I sometimes talk to groups of young actors and the questions are always the same—what do you need to be a professional actor? And my answers are always the same. ‘First, you have to really love it—you can’t be halfway, because there are lots of things that are not pleasant. And you have to be able to take rejection. I hate when a friend will go for a wonderful part, get really close and then they don’t get it and kind of fall apart. It’s normal to feel bad, but you can’t let it diminish you.’”

For Milligan, that means honestly feeling the pain while retaining a sense of humor, however dark. “I wish I could just say I wish everyone and everything well, but I don’t,” he says. “You kind of let yourself hope that film falls apart and the director wakes up every morning wishing he hired Stuart Milligan,” he jokes. “But then you accept that it’s just part of the industry.”

× Expand Stuart Milligan. Photo via stuartmilligan.com.

As for what keeps him putting himself out there after so many years? “I love make believe, pretending,” he says. “I love that suspended reality that actors indulge in. Whether it’s on a set or stage, you’re throwing yourself into an utterly contrived situation with certain emotional points you need to hit. To piece that all together in a believable way is such great fun!”

