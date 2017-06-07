Pete and Liz Contos: People of South Denver

When Pete Contos immigrated from Greece to Denver in 1955, he had no idea he would launch a small dynasty of beloved restaurants, including Denver’s ultimate 24-hour diner, Pete’s Kitchen, and perennial neighborhood favorite, Pete’s University Café. “I came here for the same thing your grandfather came for—a better life!” he says. “I was 20 years old and didn’t speak a word of English. Still can’t,” he quips.

He enrolled in language classes, took a job washing dishes at a downtown café and then worked as a busboy at a place at 17th and Broadway before landing a bartending job a year or so later. “Tending bar was my dream job,” he says. “I love people and tended bar for 35 years.” He saved enough money to purchase his own bar—the iconic Pete’s Satire Lounge on Colfax—with a friend of his in 1962. “We’ve been serving great Mexican food there ever since,” he says.

× Expand Pete and Liz Contos at the iconic Pete's Kitchen on Colfax Avenue. Photo by Sara Herwig.

Contos soon went on to purchase a Greek nightclub and eventually, Pete’s Gyros Place, Pete’s Kitchen, Pete’s University Café, Pete’s Central I and Pete’s Greek Town. When asked about the key to his success, he doesn’t hesitate: “I owe it to my wife, Liz,” he says. “She has always helped with the books and she put up with all the late nights I worked.” Liz smiles. “It is long, difficult work,” she says. “Maybe three times a week I would take our kids and we’d go up and bring him dinner so we could sit down together as a family.”

The couple met at the Greek Orthodox Church, then at Sixth and Pennsylvania, where they married in 1959. “I was really young when we first met,” Liz says. “The Denver Greek Community has always been small—not like Boston or Chicago—but in those years it was a handful of families, really; I grew up with all of them. Everybody knew everybody and there were people [like Pete] who had come from Greece because it was a time of real transition in Greece back then, kind of like what’s happening now with young people having to go elsewhere to find work.”

The Contos’ close relationship and devotion to family embraces their son, daughter, and son-in-law, who help run the restaurants, as well as loyal employees who have contributed to their enduring success. “We help them and they help us,” Contos says. “We keep a good friendship. We have 140 people working with us and we know their families. It’s not an easy thing to stay in the same restaurant all your life, but some of them have stayed quite a while. I have a lady that worked for us for 25 years and a guy that worked for us for 46. A lot of my cooks have been here 15-25 years.”

Liz believes people stay because of Pete’s management approach. “You know, he never refers to his employees as working for us, they work with us,” she says. “He’s proud of the employees that have gone on to start their own restaurants. He always helps them. He says, ‘we didn’t have anybody to help us, but I know how they feel.’”

While Contos’ emphasis on dishing up hearty portions of affordable, comforting food in a welcoming environment keeps customers lining up for tables, weathering the ups and downs of Denver’s economy and shifting demographics for so many years continues to challenge. “In the 80s, especially, it was really hard,” Liz says, referring to the recession following Denver’s oil-and-gas-industry bust. “Nobody expected that. You would look at all those high rises they had built and they were all empty. People just left. It came back, but it’s still hard now. There’s so much competition with new restaurants opening every day. It’s an accomplishment just to stay open anymore. We have friends that have had to close their doors. Restaurants come and go before you even have a chance to try them.”

Yet, somehow, Pete’s restaurants endure and thrive. “You know, most people that start restaurants have no idea about the restaurant business,” he says. “They think they’re going to make a fortune overnight. They put on manager after manager; morning manager, night manager, and the managers have got to get paid. Then the price of food anymore is so high. We never lay anybody off, and even if the price of food goes up, we still serve the same portions and don’t cut corners, so people see that.” Liz agrees. “Our goal is to keep our prices affordable for middle-class people,” she says. “We’re not the kind of place that can charge $15 for a hamburger or gyro sandwich.”

That means profits plummet when unforeseen factors, such as the weather in California, sends the cost of staples, such as romaine lettuce, spiraling. “We used to pay $25 for romaine lettuce and it went up to $62,” Pete says. “In all our restaurants, we have our signature Greek salads, so, we can’t say, sorry, we don’t have salad.”

But experience with tough times fosters resilience and the certainty that this, too, will pass. Liz advises young entrepreneurs to be realistic and not underestimate what it takes to make it in the restaurant business. “You have to realize how many hours you’re going to put in,” she says. “Even after all these years, he’s still in and out of the restaurants seven days a week. You have to have a big sense of humor. It’s a way of life, actually.”

A lifestyle that neither regret. “Not at all,” Pete insists. “I enjoy this so much. Every day is something different, no matter what restaurant we go to.” For Liz, Colfax never fails to fascinate. “It has changed so much,” she says. “When we opened the Satire, it was a motorcycle scene, then the hippies, then the yuppies. I think one thing that has satisfied us in all our restaurants is that we have all kinds of people. I sometimes go in the kitchen and see people sitting at the counter and I know this guy is a doctor and this guy is a politician and the one sitting between them is a street person and they’re all talking. It makes you feel really good to watch all these very different people interact.”

“All the governors have been through,” Pete says. “[Former Congresswoman] Pat Schroeder used to live right around the corner [from Pete’s Kitchen and the Satire Lounge] and when she was going to have guests, she’d come down and say, ‘fix me up with takeout.’ She was a very nice lady.”

Generations of patrons return again and again, the Contos say, sharing memories. “He feels so thankful when people come up and tell him their stories,” Liz says. “When we had the 50th anniversary of the Satire—five years ago—people came from all over the state and said, ‘we met here, we got engaged here.’” Pete laughs. “Oh, yeah, a lot of people met here,” he says. “But I mean; it’s been 55 years. They’re old people now. They met in their 20s and now they’re 75! I was 28 when I opened that place and now I’m 83!”

When asked if they think continuing to work keeps them young, Contos counters with: “You have any other suggestions?” Liz laughs with delight. “I think so, because there’s always something new going on, always a challenge,” she says. “And you’re working with young people; it’s fun. I certainly can’t say it’s been boring. And, you know, I tell him all the time, we’ve been in this business for all these years and it’s been up and down and back and forth, but we’re still together, and we still really love each other.”

Author Susan Dugan’s wide range of work includes newspaper and magazine articles, personal essays and fiction. An active volunteer in local schools, she has taught creative writing and brought authors into classrooms. If you know a member of our community contributing in extraordinary ways, email Susan at sadugan@gmail.com.