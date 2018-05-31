People of South Denver, June 2018: Zach Bahn: Drummer boy becomes versatile percussionist of Bahnseye

Most children’s interests run in multiple directions, only later converging into some kind of coherent career path, but a handful come in knowing exactly what they want to do. Washington Park resident Zach Bahn, a familiar figure performing at the South Pearl Street Farmers Market and now a senior at Denver School of the Arts (DSA), falls into the latter category.

“As a kid, I was the little drummer boy—growing up playing in blues bands—and it just evolved from that,” he said. “When I started at DSA, it got a little more intense because I had to learn a lot more than how to play drums—music theory and how to read music.”

At DSA, Bahn acquired mentor Greg Harris, a practicing artist professor who teaches percussionists. Harris radically altered Bahn’s artistic sensibility and later introduced him to a game-changing musical technology.

“In his early music days, Mr. Harris was into the hip-hop thing,” Bahn said. “He had turntables. He was a DJ. When I went over to his house, he showed me the basics of how to scratch on the turntables [to produce sound effects] and I was just blown away. I knew immediately that’s what I wanted to do.”

Through Harris, Bahn learned about Ableton Live, the software music sequencer and digital audio workstation offering access to a variety of electronic genres, as well as more experimental music that Bahn now incorporates into his original compositions and live performances.

“It looks like something off an airplane,” he said, holding up the Ableton Live control board. “It’s just a program that allows you to layer a lot of different sounds at once. You can see there are multiple things going on showing the progression of a song. There are instruments on this program that are completely digital so you’re not generating the sound in real time. But there are real things, too; the sound waves show up here.”

Inspired by the possibilities, Bahn began composing music, playing his vibraphone while simultaneously operating Ableton Live. “If I’m not playing in a band or group, I’m making all my own music,” he said. “I try to make arrangements that combine digital and acoustic and I’m trying to teach myself to sing and integrate vocal. I kind of want to become a one-man band.”

His work with Ableton Live prompted a desire to teach other young people. “Mr. Harris referred me to a guy named Serafin Sanchez, a musician and Ableton regional rep, who started to invite me to Ableton events. I got inspired to start a youth group,” Bahn said. “Ableton has groups all over the world where people come together to use the program to make music. There are no user groups specifically for people under 21, and I figured kids would want to do this, too.” Sanchez helped Bahn contact Denver-based Youth on Record (a nonprofit connecting underserved youth with professional artist educators) and started holding monthly Ableton youth-group meetups.

His efforts garnered an invitation to an Ableton company convention in Berlin last year. “I was able to meet all these other people from around the world who had started user groups, but I was the only one who had a youth group, so I had a lot of people asking me about that.”

Meanwhile, applying what he was learning about instrumentation at DSA, Bahn continued to combine real and digital instruments, catching the attention of professional musicians such as Mike Parvizi, who Bahn met while touring colleges in California.

“He thought it was really cool that I was doing this kind of melding,” Bahn said, “and specifically interesting that I chose to play my vibraphone, a keyboard percussion instrument very similar to a xylophone but made of metal, not plastic, which changes the sound. It’s used mostly in jazz [and lends a dreamy quality]. It’s a mellow instrument, but I like to play it on very upbeat songs.”

Parvizi invited Bahn to play on his recently released album (recorded nearly two years ago). “It’s a contemporary indie album with hip-hop and R&B elements, and I’m on one of the R&B songs with the vibraphone,” Bahn said. “He was so generous, he gave me 25 percent of the royalties of the song because there were four musicians on it and he wanted to introduce me to the royalty thing.”

Bahn’s music has attracted the attention of more familiar musicians, too. He has played multiple times with Denver musician Bass Physics, performing with him at the annual Colorado Arise Festival and recently in San Diego. A performance at Gaylord Street Festival several years ago led to an invitation by The Fray to open for the band at Red Rocks. “I was only 14 and it was a big deal,” he said.

The teen, whose band Bahnseye was nominated by Westword as one of 12 up-and-coming new bands in 2016, was one of 30 finalists and the only Colorado resident in an international competition recently sponsored by DU’s new electronic music department. This fall, he will bring his enormous talent and signature mix of original electronic and acoustic composition to England when he enters Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Although enormously grateful for the local roots that have nourished him, he’s ready to embrace new challenges.

“I’m essentially starting over from scratch, but I think it will be a good move,” he said. “The school sounds amazing and all the music there has a completely different historical background, especially the contemporary music. The whole goal there is preparing you to be a professional musician. We don’t really know what’s going to happen, but I think we have to assume that it’s a better option for me than a music conservatory. I’ll have a lot more in-depth opportunity to work with people from different backgrounds from all over the world, all of whom want to be there. They only take a very small percentage of music students outside the UK each year, so it’s quite an honor.”

For more information on Zach Bahn’s music, go to bahnseye.com.

