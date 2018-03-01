Senior Suggestions: Colorado Senior Lobby invites you to Senior Day at the Capitol

Senior Day at the Capitol is on Wednesday, March 21. First, you don’t have to be a senior to attend, you just need to have an interest in issues impacting seniors. This is a very special event organized by Colorado Senior Lobby. If you have not attended before, please plan to do so this year. Your voice and your membership in Colorado Senior Lobby can help preserve senior funding in Colorado and help set the direction of senior services in the future.

At the event you will hear from legislators, elected officials, and Senior Day at the Capitol sponsors that serve seniors. The morning session starts out at the Capitol (200 E. Colfax Ave). Seniors are hosted in the historic Old Supreme Court Chamber in the North 2nd floor mezzanine. We provide a continental breakfast starting at 8:00a.m. and the morning program starts at 9:00a.m. From 8:00a.m. to 9:00a.m. you can visit exhibitor tables set up in the north rotunda plus tour the Capitol.

The morning session features state legislators who join us in the Old Supreme Court Chamber to talk about senior issues and legislation. The Governor, Speaker of the House, Senate President and all legislators are invited (schedules pending). This is a free event with no reserved seating; however, priority is given to seniors and the disabled.

The afternoon session is being held at the Scottish Rites Masonic Center (1370 Grant St.). This historic building is just southeast of the Capitol. We are offering box lunches that can be paid for online at a cost of $10 each or you can send in an order form with a check. You are also welcome to bring your own lunch. The afternoon program will feature a discussion of senior legislative issues led by Colorado Senior Lobby featuring organizations that serve seniors and legislators.

The Lobby will be streaming the morning session. They are also finalizing locations across Colorado that will host a Senior Day at the Capitol streaming event. However, the Lobby encourages you to attend Senior Day at the Capitol in person and to become involved with Colorado Senior Lobby. Attending Senior Day at the Capitol is a good first step towards becoming educated on issues impacting older adults in Colorado today and in the future. All ages are welcome! Please visit their website at ColoradoSeniorLobby.org.