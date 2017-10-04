Senior Suggestions: It’s time to review and compare your Medicare options for 2018

Yep, it is that time of year, the Medicare AEP (annual enrollment period), which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Your mailbox is filling up with flyers and postcards from every insurance company, the TV is filled with commercials for different Medicare plans and your Facebook feed is too! It can seem very overwhelming and easier to just keep what you currently have, but take this opportunity to evaluate and compare coverage for 2018. Even if you are happy with your current coverage, you may benefit by reviewing other plans available in your area.

Here are the top five reasons to spend some time reviewing your coverage for 2018:

Provider Network Changes

Think about the providers you see currently such as your primary care doctor, specialists, hospitals and other facilities, like imaging centers and labs. Have there been changes in your current plan’s network? Insurance companies contract with health care providers. When a contract is up for renewal, there may be reasons why the insurance carrier or the provider do not renew the contract. There can also be new providers that come into the network for your plan. It pays to be aware of any network changes that may negatively impact access to your current providers or changes that bring additional providers into the network.

Formulary Changes

A formulary is the list of prescription medications covered by your plan. Changes to the formulary for your plan can catch you by surprise if you have not reviewed the formulary for the new plan year. Formulary changes can include dropping a medication, changing the pricing tier of a medication, requiring pre-authorization before filling a new prescription and changes to the pharmacy network (where you get your prescriptions filled). Make sure you know how your medications will be covered and the costs for the upcoming year. You may find better coverage for your prescriptions if you look at other options.

Referrals to Specialists

Depending on your plan selection (HMO, PPO, PFFS), you may or may not need a referral to see a specialist. What is important to you? Do you want to access specialists in the network for your plan without needing to get a referral from your primary care doctor? What about going out of network? Does your current plan give you the option of seeing out-of-network providers? Even though your costs may be higher when you see an out-of-network provider, it may be important to you to have the option of doing so.

Customer Service

What has your customer service experience been with your current plan? Do you have a local agent to assist you with questions or problems, or do you rely solely upon the 800 customer service number? Are your benefit and claims statements easy to understand?

Cost of Care

Your current plan has co-pays and/or deductibles for various services: doctor visits, ER visits, hospitalization, physical therapy, advanced imaging and other services. Are you paying more than you need to for services? You won’t know unless you look at other plans offered in your area.

So, what’s next? If you haven’t already, you should be receiving your Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) booklet from your current insurance company. In the first pages of this booklet, you should see the changes to the plan for 2018. You will also receive an Evidence of Coverage (EOC) booklet. This booklet contains a detailed description of what your current plan will and won’t cover in 2018. Review these materials, then make time to meet (in person is best) with a licensed agent to review additional plan options. It may be best to keep your current plan, but then again, you may find a plan that better meets your needs in 2018. Either way, you will know you have made an informed decision.

Betsy Robertson can be reached via email at medicarepro@protonmail.com. Her website is medicareprocolorado.com.