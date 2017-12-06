Senior Suggestions: Join Colorado Senior Lobby today

Colorado Senior Lobby provides the forum for you to shape issues affecting seniors. Become a member and share your voice and your ideas.

Never has it been more important to be involved and to let public officials know about the issues that matter to you the most. Colorado Senior Lobby provides you as a citizen, a way to be heard.

What they do

Colorado Senior Lobby (CSL) works to encourage Colorado’s General Assembly, the U.S. Congress and state and federal administrators to enact responsible legislation and establish effective regulations and administrative guidelines that positively affect the quality of life of our older citizens.

They promote positive change on senior issues through:

- Advocacy and Education

- CSL influences change by educating public servants on current issues, data and policy trends

- Monitoring Legislative and Administrative Rule Development

- CSL tracks state and federal activity on senior issues and informs members and the public on legislative votes and how legislation is implemented.

Testifying and training

Not only does CSL testify on behalf of seniors, but it encourages members and the public to participate in the process. CSL offers training and guidance on how to testify before legislative committee hearings, boards and commissions.

Setting Non-Partisan Positions

CSL focuses on issues that promote beneficial policy changes in a strictly non-partisian manner. The group does not support any political party or candidate.

A statewide communication network

CSL maintains a robust statewide network between concerned citizens and their government representatives.

Colorado Senior Lobby also organizes events for the community including Senior Day at the Capitol

CSL serves as the lead host of the Senior Day at the Capitol. With their partners, this event provides an opportunity for all citizens to become involved in the legislative process, meet legislators and learn about current policy proposals.

Colorado Senior Lobby legislative briefings

CSL conducts weekly legislative briefings during the legislative session. These meetings are open to the our members and the general public to attend in person or by phone.

To remain an effective voice for our citizens, Colorado Senior Lobby is dependent upon public support and membership dues and donations. They urge you to officially join them today.

Learn more at coloradoseniorlobby.org.