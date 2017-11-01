Senior Suggestions: Look beyond peers for affirming connections

I recently had coffee with a good friend. She is well into her nineties and continues to be one of the most intelligent, curious and thoughtful people I know. My friend—let’s call her Margaret—has lived in South Denver for 60 years. A few years ago, when her husband died, she moved to a beautiful South Denver community that has independent and assisted living in one location. As we sat in her apartment discussing politics, religion, race relations and the city we both love, our conversation moved to more important personal matters.

× Expand Jiminy Wicket at DU 002 Jiminy Wicket founder James Creasey, left and senior croquet players, right, laugh as a young cricket player celebrates successfully making contact with a croquet ball. The intergenerational game occurred at the University of Denver. Photo by Haines Eason.

Speaking of her new home, Margaret explained the toughest part of living in a completely senior community. “You make friends, good friends, but, Paul, you know there’s a good chance you’re going to lose them sooner or later.” She said she finds herself being more diligent in reaching out to the younger employees she interacts with on a daily basis. “There was one young man who was working here for a short period of time before he started medical school. We really hit it off. I was able to tell him a bit of what to expect since my daughter is a doctor. Our relationship started with that one thing in common, but blossomed into a true friendship. I like knowing that he is experiencing a new adventure every day, and look forward to him sharing those adventures with me.”

Margaret said she also treasures visits with students from local schools. “I try to connect with one of the kids. You can see when the group walks in, they’re all a bit nervous. I make sure I ask some questions about what they’re studying. Every time, every time, one of those kids will light up and start sharing about history or a book they’re reading in English class. Paul, every time, it’s a book I’ve already read, and we really get moving as we discuss that book.”

My visit with Margaret helped affirm the importance of intergenerational connections, something we try to foster at A Little Help. Of course, we aren’t the only ones. Faith communities, recreation centers, the YMCA, Jiminy Wicket and a plethora of other organizations facilitate positive relationships with the young and the young at heart. A Little Help’s mission is connecting neighbors to help seniors thrive. If you are a neighbor of any age looking for meaningful connection, please reach out to us at 720-242-9032 or at alittlehelp.org and we will be delighted to help you find the type of activity or program that will best suit you.

Other relevant contacts:

- Platt Park Recreation Center for People over 50: (720) 865-0630.

- Schlessman Family YMCA: (720) 524-2750.

- Jiminy Wicket inter-generational croquet nonprofit: info@jiminywicket.org.

It seems timely to end with a quote from Shakespeare on the matter:

“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” – William Shakespeare.

Dr. Paul Leon Ramsey is a graduate of Denver South High School and the Iliff School of Theology. He is a resident of the University neighborhood and the married father of three DPS students. Paul is the pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Englewood, and serves as the Executive Director of A Little Help, a nonprofit that connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. A Little Help provides rides to seniors, in addition to other services (720-242-9032).