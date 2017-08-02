Senior Suggestions: Time to get out; young people need you!

By Christie Ziegler, Director of Communications and Marketing, Kavod Senior Life

Intergenerational (older adults paired with younger people for the benefit of both) programming has been popular since the late 60s/early 70s, according to Dre Dufford, a Care Coordinator with Kavod Senior Life. Older people who may struggle with isolation, loneliness and feelings of worthlessness are paired with those who are younger and battle neglect, academic underachievement and risky behaviors. When they meet, statistics show a reduction in the pervasive negative feelings and behaviors of both groups.

Many recreational centers have grandparent groups or other gatherings that foster learning between generations. One local example, Project Story, a 10-year program run between Kavod and the Logan School, occurs weekly at Kavod Senior Life.

× Expand Kavod Kavod residents on a recent trip to Royal Gorge. Photo courtesy Kavod Senior Life.

Project Story was developed with a twofold purpose of helping children improve their reading skills by reading aloud to seniors, while forming supportive, beneficial relationships between the two generations. The program has been wildly successful, as evinced by both its longevity and the positive remarks from the participants, both young and old.

“Some days I don’t feel like coming because my body aches and I feel kind of down,” commented a Kavod resident (or “Grand Partner”). “But I come anyway because I made a promise to be here. As soon as my little girl hugs me, everything changes. It is like the children breathe new life into us!”

"Intergenerational programs also benefit the larger community. Families are strengthened. Cultural traditions and values are kept alive and passed down. Tolerance is increased. Financial resources are maximized by meeting the needs of two populations. And funders can see a broader impact of their investments."

Owen, a Logan student, shared a similar sentiment about the program. “You feel nervous for a second but a minute later you feel like you were meant to be there.” Dufford sees even deeper benefits. “Intergenerational programs are an opportunity for extraordinary relationships. Programs are most powerful when there is reciprocity... being together with the purpose of learning about the other person and trying to understand him or her.”

Teachers from the Logan School concur. “GrandPartner visits are consistently among the most rewarding activities of our school year,” says Kim Beyer. “The beautiful thing is that everyone benefits from developing genuine relationships across generations.”

While Project Story is the longest-running intergenerational project at Kavod, the organization provides all sorts of opportunities for generations to merge. Most recently, Kavod received a grant from AJAS to provide holocaust education to middle-school children from one if its resident survivors, Sara Moses.

“Intergenerational programs also benefit the larger community,” Dre said. “Families are strengthened. Cultural traditions and values are kept alive and passed down. Tolerance is increased. Financial resources are maximized by meeting the needs of two populations. And funders can see a broader impact of their investments.”

No matter which generation you belong to, getting involved with someone younger than you is good for the soul. To learn more about programs at Kavod Senior Life, contact Sue Black, Volunteer Coordinator at 720-382-7820.