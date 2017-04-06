Senior Suggestions: What to do with those leftover meds

The unseasonably warm weather has made it feel like we’ve been on the verge of spring for the last two months—long enough that maybe you’re finally in the mood to clean out that closet or garage in an effort to de-clutter and start fresh. Having a tidy house will make you feel ready to kick off the spring season with gusto, and making the cleaning process a group effort with kids, grandkids or neighbors, will make the job go by more quickly (and help seniors avoid tasks that may be too much for themselves, like lifting or raking).

If you’re inclined to pass outdoor work off to your children or a younger neighbor, consider starting your indoor cleaning in the bathroom—specifically, in the medicine cabinet. Many households have leftover medication that they no longer need that take up shelf space. Instead of flushing leftover meds, which can leave traces in the water table and affect wildlife and drinkability, drop your unused medication at one of many medication recycling centers in the Denver metro area. The closest to Washington Park is the Walgreens at Colorado Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue; you can find the complete list of drop-off locations at colorado.gov.

For seniors, spring is the perfect time to test safety equipment like smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and grab bars, and to organize the extra stuff that may be piling up and posing falling hazards. It could be the season for you to work with a vetted volunteer or professional to organize important paperwork and file, as needed. Help organize family photos and mementos into albums; a process which also provides a great opportunity to share memories and glean stories from the past.

As with all major cleanouts, designate “keep,” “donate,” and “trash” piles, and go through clothes and other items to get rid of what you no longer need. And, in the process of all of this cleaning, remember to leave a wide path to avoid tripping hazards.

If you’re one of those naturally organized people who have their house in order long before the warm temps of April come along, consider joining A Little Help for one of our Service Saturdays! this spring, where we’ll help neighborhood seniors clear their homes out for the season. We’ll be working in East Denver on May 20, and Washington Park and South Denver on June 3.

Dr. Paul Leon Ramsey is a graduate of Denver South High School and the Iliff School of Theology. He is a resident of the University neighborhood and the married father of three DPS students. Paul is the pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church UCC in Englewood, and serves as the Executive Director of A Little Help, a nonprofit that connects neighbors to help seniors thrive. A Little Help provides rides to seniors, in addition to other services (720-242-9032).