Support Seniors and affordable housing through July 13 with Give65 crowdfunding campaign

Sunshine Home Share Colorado is working to solve two difficult issues simultaneously; affordable housing and helping seniors stay in their homes as they age. The nonprofit needs community support, to continue its important work, for its Home Instead Foundation Give65 crowd funding campaign running through 11p.m. on July 13.

The organization is based on the concept of home sharing. Home sharing is one way for seniors who have extra space and empty bedrooms to potentially “age in place” and maintain their independence. This means they can stay in their houses and not have to move in with family, or to assisted living facilities. According to the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), roughly 90 percent of seniors prefer to stay in their own homes in their golden years.

× Expand Sunshine Home Share fundraiser

Sunshine’s Executive Director Alison Joucovsky has been a geriatric social worker for over two decades and has seen first-hand the many obstacles people confront as they age. Three of the biggest are often financial instability, social isolation and a need for support services. Joucovsky is trying to address these and other senior issues in an innovative way, that is a natural fit with the new “shared-economy.” At the same time, she may also be able to help free-up more affordable places to live for some Denver area residents.

How does it work? Joucovsky has created a housing and services exchange for seniors who have unused rooms in their homes. The goal is to match them with people in need of a low-cost place to live who are also willing to do basic household chores.

Potential participants are thoughtfully and thoroughly vetted. Background, credit and reference checks, and income verification are all part of the process. Other considerations include personalities and living styles. An important aspect part of the application process is that both home providers and home seekers can list “deal breakers,” such as whether either party allows smoking.

Once candidates complete the preliminary applications they move on to extensive one-on-one interviews. If they are considered a good fit for the program after their interviews, they will be added to the Sunshine database.

Both home providers and home seekers pay a minimal charge to apply. Once a successful match has been made, the home provider will pay Sunshine a one-time fee based on an income sliding scale.

Joucovsky believes there are numerous seniors who have paid off their mortgages but have limited income. They may not have the resources to adequately maintain their properties in addition to paying for other expenses like food and medication. Home sharing provides an opportunity for them to generate income. Some seniors may even opt for assistance with basic household chores in lieu of charging rent. Other benefits for senior homeowners include decreased isolation and the opportunity to help someone who needs an affordable place to live.

Through 11p.m. on July 13, the Home Instead Foundation Give65 crowdfunding campaign is providing matching funds for all donations to Sunshine Home Share Colorado. Every dollar raised is matched and the charity that raises the most money receives an additional $10,000. Your contribution of $10 can make a difference in supporting seniors and helping people find an affordable place to live. To make a contribution, visit the Give 65 website. For more information on Sunshine Home Share Colorado please visit sunshinehomeshare.org.