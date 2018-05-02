VOA receives grant to support senior-focused programs

Volunteers of America has received a $200,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to benefit senior-focused programs throughout the Denver Metro Area.

VOA will spread the grant among various initiatives supporting elderly Coloradans, including in-home aging services, community-engagement and other programs.

This will include Volunteers of America Foster Grandparent, Safety of Seniors Handyman, Healthy Aging and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

The Foster Grandparent program provides seniors ages 55 and older living on a fixed incomes the opportunity to provide in-class tutoring and mentoring to preschool and elementary children, while receiving a government-subsidized stipend.

Safety of Seniors Handyman helps older Coloradans live safely and independently in their own homes by providing basic repairs and safety modifications for them, plus free education on preventing fires and falls.

For more information about VOA Colorado and its senior programs, go to voacolorado.org.